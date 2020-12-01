Millie Bobbie Brown's Latest Troubling Fan Encounter Is Not Her First

Millie Bobby Brown has already had to deal with criticism from the tabloids and inappropriate comments from adults, but her recent experience with a so-called fan drove the teenage actress to tears. The Stranger Things star posted about the unsettling interaction in her Instagram Stories and had a simple message for anyone who wanted to call themselves her fan.
Millie Bobby Brown already called out adults who insisted on making inappropriate comments about her both in the media and on social media platforms. Brown even deleted her Twitter account in 2018 due to the overwhelming amount of harassment she received on the platform. On her 16th birthday, the actress posted a montage featuring the cruel and derogatory comments aimed at her. Now, she’s calling out an aggressive fan who insisted on invading the young actress’s privacy.
Brown posted a video to her Instagram Stories about how she was approached by a fan while out Christmas shopping with her mom. The fan, a girl, asked to film Brown. "I said, ‘Um, no.' But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us,'" she recalled.
I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be.
The encounter only got worse after the girl deliberately ignored Brown’s wishes and began filming the teenaged star anyway. "I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?' She said 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no,'" Brown explained, in tears over the incident.
It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful.
"I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming. Where are my rights to say no?" Brown asked emotionally. She left her fans with one last plea. "You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. It's just manners." That’s a rule that should be easy enough to follow, but people have to be willing to respect boundaries.
Speaking of no respect, the tabloids have of course targeted Millie Bobby Brown with hurtful, inaccurate rumors. NW once accused the teen actress of being a "brat" whenever she met fans. If all fans were as pushy and obnoxious as the one who recently accosted Brown, it's no wonder the Stranger Things star was supposedly acting "aloof." It's just a shame that the tabloids would call out Brown for her allegedly "bratty" behavior, but they'll likely remain silent about her fans' actions.
