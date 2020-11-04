Milla Jovovich's Daughter Just Turned 13 And Looks Like Her 'Mini Me'

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday @evergaboanderson!! What a joy it is to be your parents! It’s been the most fun and exciting 13 years of my life! You always make everyone around you smile and have the bests time. You’re such a magical creature, you truly are a unicorn in disguise and we adore you so much!! Thank you @chrissbrenner for the photos! #evergaboanderson #happybirthday #unicorn