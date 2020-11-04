Milla Jovovich's Daughter Just Turned 13 And Looks Like Her 'Mini Me'

Looks like Milla Jovovich has a Mini Me!
On Tuesday, the Resident Evil star shared a series of media on Instagram in honor of her daughter Ever Gabo's 13th birthday. The post begins with a video showing the birthday girl in a balloon-filled room, tossing colorful gift tissue paper in the air in slow motion, followed by a sweet then a silly pic of Ever clearly enjoying her day. And as the eldest child of Jovovich, the resemblance is only growing more striking.
From her light eyes to her full lips, young Ever is a mirror image of her mom. And she's making the most of her genetic gift by following in her mom's career footsteps.
Jovovich shares two other children with her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson: Dashiel Edan, 5, and Osian Lark Elliot, nine months. But even at 13, Ever is already primed to make a name for herself. In April, she spoke to Flaunt about what it's like to grow up with famous parents, and how she's finding her identity under those unusual circumstances.
"I feel like when your mom is an actress and your dad is a director, those are some pretty big shoes to fill," she told the magazine. "I want to work hard and make my own path so that people don't only see me as their daughter, but also as someone who has worked for it, and that I really know what I'm doing and it wasn’t just all handed to me."
"There have already been quite a few projects that I auditioned for where the role went to someone else," she said. "That is when my parents remind me to dust myself off and keep working at it if acting is what I really want to do."
The teen did get her first break in her parents' film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (mom was the star, dad was the writer and director), but she's quickly moved on to projects that the family name isn't attached to. Ever will play Wendy in Disney's live-action Peter Pan, and she's also been cast in the 2021 release of Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. If Ever not only shares her mom's looks but her talent, too, she's definitely one to keep an eye on.