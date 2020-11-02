Miley Cyrus Was Never Pregnant With Liam Hemsworth's Baby, Despite Report

In 2019, a tabloid reported that Miley Cyrus was pregnant with Liam Hemsworth’s baby and their wedding day was filled with drama. Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out. Here’s a look back at the bogus narrative and what really happened.
In January of 2019, In Touch alleged Cyrus’ wedding day was not a happy occasion. The singer surprised fans when she shared a photo of herself with her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, in their home in Tennessee where the two married in an intimate ceremony. The tabloid however claimed there was “tension” at the ceremony because Billy Ray Cyrus wasn’t fond of his new son-in-law.
An insider spilled, "Some felt her dad rained on what was otherwise a perfect day. At one point, there was even a massive family fight." The magazine further revealed that the reason why Cyrus and Hemsworth had rushed to marry was that the pop singer was pregnant. The source disclosed friends of the singer believed her to be “about three months along” at the time. “They can't wait. She's crazy, but kids love her. She'll be the best mom. And Liam's already a fun uncle, so he'll be a natural too," the tipster added.
Gossip Cop had reviewed the story and found the entire narrative to be false. If Miley Cyrus was at least three months pregnant when the report came out, their child would be over a year old now. However, Cyrus recently admitted she’s never really cared to have children. Gossip Cop can’t say what the future will hold for the artist, but for now, it doesn’t look like Cyrus is looking to be a mom anytime soon.
Additionally, though she and Liam Hemsworth separated and later divorced, Cyrus was reportedly “ecstatic” on her wedding day. A more reputable outlet, People, stated the private ceremony that took place in December 2018, was “perfect.” Therefore, there wasn't any drama on that day despite what the tabloid alleged.
The former Disney star's personal life is constantly scrutinized by the media, which is fueled by incorrect reports from the tabloids. For example, Gossip Cop debunked an article from In Touch a few months ago that claimed Cyrus was “spiraling” following her break-up from Cody Simpson. This past summer, we corrected the same publication for contending Simpson and Cyrus were engaged. Neither of the reports was true, which Gossip Cop proved after we investigated these narratives.
Clearly, the tabloid can’t be trusted since it’s all over the place with its allegations and phony stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.