Miley Cyrus Wants To Hook Up With Zac Efron To Get Back At Liam Hemsworth?

Has Miley Cyrus taken an interest in Zac Efron? That’s the story one tabloid is selling. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and can set the record straight.

Miley Cyrus ‘Willing To Head Down Under’?

A recent edition of Heat is claiming that Miley Cyrus has “joined the long list of women” wanting to date Zac Efron since his breakup from Vanessa Valladares. Apparently, Cyrus’ interest isn’t entirely unrequited, and the former Disney stars have a long history of almost getting together, the outlet reveals.

An inside source tells the publication, “They’ve known each other since they were kids, and they used to party together back before Zac got sober. But he was with Vanessa Hudgens and Miley was with other guys, so it never got beyond flirting and a mutual attraction that they didn’t act on. But now he’s single, Miley’s seeing an opportunity and loves his new laid-back attitude.”

The magazine goes on, insisting that Cyrus is ready to put her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, and laundry list of flings behind her, and pursue Efron seriously. Additionally, Efron’s move to Australia is a nice “added bonus” for Cyrus. The insider explains, “The Liam situation is a touchy topic for Miley — she’s sick of people noticing how hung up she is about him. She’d happily visit Zac in Australia — it’s not lost on her what a big ‘f**k you’ it’d be to Liam if she could score the biggest hunk on his home patch.”

Miley Cyrus Planning To Sweep Zac Efron Off His Feet?

So, is Miley Cyrus really planning to pursue Zac Efron? Given what we know, it’s highly unlikely.

The tabloid provides no evidence for Cyrus’ alleged interest in Efron. Cyrus and Efron haven’t been linked together since their Disney days, and even back then, it seems like their interactions were minimal. It looks like the tabloid’s alleged inside source was sorely misinformed because their story is both out-of-nowhere and unconvincing.

Efron’s split from Valladares is still fairly fresh, and the actor hasn’t been significantly linked to anyone since the split. As far as Cyrus goes, she’s continually been linked to new partners, but Efron is noticeably missing from the lineup. Clearly, there’s no truth to the article at all.

The Tabloids Have It Out For Miley Cyrus

Besides, the tabloids have proved untrustworthy when it comes to Cyrus. There have been plenty of reports claiming that the singer is spiraling out of control. There was even a report recently about Dolly Parton staging an intervention for Cyrus. Furthermore, this article seems all-too-similar to a report claiming that Cyrus had set her sights on dating Harry Styles. Clearly, the tabloids have a bad rap when it comes to Miley Cyrus.

