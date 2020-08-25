Miley Cyrus Using Her Breakup With Cody Simpson For Publicity For Her New Album?

The Truth About Miley's Personal Life

While the timing of everything may seem sketchy to fans of Cyrus’ music, it’s a little absurd to suggest Cyrus is milking her breakup from Simpson. Cyrus spoke about the lyrics for “Midnight Sky” and stated the song was more about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and relationships in general. "You never know who you're going to evolve to be and who they're going to evolve to be," she said in an interview with SiriusXM. "So I think that we, especially as women in relationships, a lot of the time we can get villainized when 'forever' doesn't happen." Cyrus also maintained her split from Simpson wasn’t dramatic and the two remain on friendly terms. Additionally, Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for Cyrus, who denied the tabloid’s premise.