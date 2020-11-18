Miley Cyrus Still Crushing On Kristen Stewart?

Was Miley Pinning Over Kristen All This Time? Here's The Truth

Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out. We ran the report by a source close to the situation, who dismissed the tabloid's piece as total fiction. Additionally, Miley Cyrus dating Cody Simpson at the time, and despite what the magazine alleged, the two weren’t forced into dating because Cyrus couldn’t have Kristen Stewart. Years ago, Cyrus did state that Charlie's Angels star was “hot,” to which Stewart said she “felt accomplished.” It’s clear though, the singer’s remarks weren’t because she was in love with her. The pop star could’ve simply been complimenting the actress. Even if Cyrus did have a crush on Stewart, the "Wrecking Ball" singer has been in relationships with other people since she made that comment.