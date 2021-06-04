Miley Cyrus Starring In ‘KUWTK’ Style Reality Show With Dolly Parton?

She may have ruled Disney channel in the mid-2000s with Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus seems to be coming for reality TV. One tabloid is alleging that Cyrus and her family are getting their own reality show à la Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Gossip Cop investigates.

A Cyrus Family TV Show?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending, which means TV execs are trying to find their next big show centered around a famous family. New Idea reports that the Cyrus family is in talks with NBCUniversal to start filming their own reality TV project. Rumor has it that dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish, and siblings Brandi, Trace, and Noah are all on board. Miley’s famous godmother Dolly Parton is also said to make an appearance.

“I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years,” the tabloid quoted Cyrus as saying when she signed the deal. “Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love.”

Tabloid Twisted The Truth

Gossip Cop can confirm that a Keeping Up with the Kardashians style show with the Cyrus family is not happening. What is true is that Miley did sign a deal with NBCUniversal for her production company Hopetown Entertainment back in mid-May. According to Variety, the production company will develop a range of scripted and unscripted content for the wide selection of NBC channels and streaming services. Cyrus is set to star in three specials for the company, the first being a concert special for Pride Month called “Stand By You.”

The quote the tabloid used to make it seem Cyrus was on board with the reality show? It was in reference to the special and a major part announcing the concert was left off of the end of the quote. It should have read, “Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too. We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event.”

New Idea often gets its facts wrong, especially when it comes to a celebrities’ new projects. For example, in 2018 the rag claimed Camilla Parker Bowles was writing a tell-all book about the royal family. Gossip Cop pointed out that no such deal was announced, just like with the Keeping Up with the Cyruses TV show.

