Miley Cyrus Shows Off Blue Thong In Cheeky Mirror Selfie

Brianna Morton
5:29 pm, June 15, 2021
Miley Cyrus shared a cheeky photo to her Instagram Stories that held a special message for her family. The pop star gave an up close and personal look at her derriere while dressed in a set of blue underwear, so the warning she gave to her family members was more than fair. 

Miley Cyrus’ Bum Gets Plenty Of Mirror Time

In a steamy Instagram Story post that showed off quite a bit of her rear view, Miley Cyrus left a cheeky message for her family. Cyrus, who is no stranger to revealing Instagram posts, wore a lacy set of bright blue underwear, which included a pair of thong underwear that exposed much of the singer’s bum. 

It was a tricky shot to take, but Cyrus cleverly used several mirrors to make sure her followers got a good view. A caption over the photo read, “Probably a good time for my family to unfollow my ass… Literally.” Cyrus has a long history of sharing scantily clad images, like the time she appeared topless on the cover of Rolling Stone

(Miley Cyrus/Instagram)

She also went topless in a video she posted earlier this year to show how ready she was for summer. She doesn’t always go topless, however. Most recently, she shared a video of herself wearing a hi-cut thong bodysuit to help promote her upcoming appearance at Summerfest 2021. 

Cyrus’ ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Off To A Great Start

Obviously the pop star has been enjoying her summer, which the tabloids have definitely picked up on. It seems like Cyrus can’t enjoy a night out on the town without the more disreputable outlets claiming it’s somehow proof that the star is going off the rails.

Gossip Cop recently called the National Enquirer out for its bogus claim that Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton was trying desperately to “save” her. The outlet insisted the country music legend and the rest of Cyrus’ family were worried about her partying too much, but the report was grossly over exaggerated, as per usual.

