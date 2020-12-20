Miley Cyrus Regretting Divorce From Liam Hemsworth?

The Truth Behind Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus's Divorce

Simply put, the tabloid took the singer’s words extremely out of context. Yes, Cyrus does care very much for her former husband. But to assume she regrets divorcing him is a big stretch. We'd also like to point out the singer did move on to two relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and the aforementioned Cody Simpson, following her split from The Hunger Games actor. Plus, Gossip Cop has corrected various other rumors about the former pair and the state of their relationship currently. OK! hasn’t been the most reliable source in the past regarding Cyrus and her personal life.