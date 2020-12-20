Miley Cyrus Regretting Divorce From Liam Hemsworth?

Does Miley Cyrus regret divorcing Liam Hemsworth? One tabloid alleges the singer may be remorseful over her split from the actor. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to OK! Miley Cyrus got Liam Hemsworth on her mind. The tabloid claims the pop singer can’t stop talking about her former husband, with a source asserts it because she wants Hemsworth to know she still has feelings for him. After the singer visited the Howard Stern Show where she said that she still loves Hemsworth, the source claims, “It’s very obvious that Miley’s been reaching out to Liam through her songs and her recent interviews.”
The tabloid notes that Hemsworth is currently dating Gabriella Brooks while Cyrus is single again after her split from Cody Simpson. “I think she regrets the divorce. The truth is that Liam was the love of Miley’s life,” the insider reveals.
Gossip Cop, however, can clarify the report. The pop singer did say that she does still love Liam Hemsworth,
And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.
However, Miley Cyrus also revealed that conflict between the former spouses led to their eventual divorce, saying,
When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone, I don't get off on drama or fighting.
Simply put, the tabloid took the singer’s words extremely out of context. Yes, Cyrus does care very much for her former husband. But to assume she regrets divorcing him is a big stretch. We'd also like to point out the singer did move on to two relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and the aforementioned Cody Simpson, following her split from The Hunger Games actor. Plus, Gossip Cop has corrected various other rumors about the former pair and the state of their relationship currently. OK! hasn’t been the most reliable source in the past regarding Cyrus and her personal life.
Earlier this year, the magazine alleged Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had babies on the brain. Gossip Cop busted the report after we clarified that Simpson stated he wasn’t sure if he wanted children. Cyrus has also revealed that she wasn’t looking to have kids anytime soon.
Gossip Cop debunked another story from the same publication that alleged the singer's friends were concerned about her romance with Simpson. We checked with a source from Cyrus’ camp who told us the report was inaccurate. In short, the tabloid shouldn’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
