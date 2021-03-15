Gossip Cop

side by side photos of Pat Sajak in a tuxedo and Adam Levine in a suit News Pat Sajak Getting Replaced, Adam Levine’s Divorce, And This Weekend’s Gossip

The 63rd Grammys may have happened this weekend, but that was far from the only thing people were talking about when it comes to the entertainment industry. Gossip Cop investigated a number of celebrity rumors and stories, too. Here’s what you might have missed. Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Divorcing After ‘Rough Patch’? While their relationship […]

screenshot of Miley Cyrus in the Angels Like You video News Miley Cyrus Posts Topless Video To Prove She’s Ready For Summer

Queen Elizabeth on the right, walking down a hall with Prince Charles Royals Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

Has Queen Elizabeth kicked Prince Charles out of the line of succession? One tabloid claims he’s being cast aside in the aftermath of the Prince Harry interview. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘What Did Charles Do?!’ According to Woman’s Day, the royal family was rocked after Prince Harry revealed that Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls. […]

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz at the 10th Annual Thirst Gala. Celebrities Everything You Need To Know About Austin McBroom And The ACE Family

How did the Ace Family become so famous? Learn all about Austin McBroom, Catherine Paiz, and their lucrative YouTube empire.

Miley Cyrus, like so many of us, looks ready to move on from what’s felt like the longest winter ever. The singer shared an Instagram story this weekend featuring her with only black bikini bottoms and a hat on while getting some sun by the pool.

With a white trucker cap and black bikini, Cyrus looked pretty comfy sitting poolside. She’s no stranger to showing some skin on Instagram, but she couldn’t help but add a little bit of humor in her story.

“I don’t need a top, I am one,” she wrote on the clip, which was quickly reposted by fan accounts.

Miley Cyrus has certainly earned a right to relax, especially when it comes to her career. The singer recently signed a new deal with Columbia Records and her latest album, Plastic Hearts, sold a healthy 334,000 units since its November release. She also released the music video for “Angels Like You” last week, which has already racked up over 7 million views. Cyrus seems pretty pleased with her album’s performance, thanking fans for their support and encouragement since its release.

On top of that, she had plenty of time to kick back given that, like several other artists, outright skipped the Grammys. Andrew Watt, who produced Plastic Hearts‘ lead single “Midnight Sky,” won Producer of the Year for his work on the song, as well as his efforts with Ozzy Osbourne, 5 Seconds of Summer, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.

