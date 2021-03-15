Miley Cyrus Posts Topless Video To Prove She’s Ready For Summer

Miley Cyrus, like so many of us, looks ready to move on from what’s felt like the longest winter ever. The singer shared an Instagram story this weekend featuring her with only black bikini bottoms and a hat on while getting some sun by the pool.

With a white trucker cap and black bikini, Cyrus looked pretty comfy sitting poolside. She’s no stranger to showing some skin on Instagram, but she couldn’t help but add a little bit of humor in her story.

“I don’t need a top, I am one,” she wrote on the clip, which was quickly reposted by fan accounts.

Miley Cyrus has certainly earned a right to relax, especially when it comes to her career. The singer recently signed a new deal with Columbia Records and her latest album, Plastic Hearts, sold a healthy 334,000 units since its November release. She also released the music video for “Angels Like You” last week, which has already racked up over 7 million views. Cyrus seems pretty pleased with her album’s performance, thanking fans for their support and encouragement since its release.

On top of that, she had plenty of time to kick back given that, like several other artists, outright skipped the Grammys. Andrew Watt, who produced Plastic Hearts‘ lead single “Midnight Sky,” won Producer of the Year for his work on the song, as well as his efforts with Ozzy Osbourne, 5 Seconds of Summer, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.

