Miley Cyrus Porn Search Spike After Podcast Appearance According To Pornhub

Cyrus was extremely open about her personal life in the interview and shared multiple anecdotes about her experiences, including her realizations about her own sexuality. "I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys," she said. "I actually never really understood what these girls were doing with these, like, idiots." She also shared the fact that she lost her virginity to her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, when she was 16. Although she didn't name him specifically, she mentioned that she ended up marrying the guy, telling Cooper, "Yeah, which I lied and said that he wasn't the first, so I didn't seem like a loser."