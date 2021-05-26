Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus ‘Obsessing’ Over Exes, Regretting Divorce?

C
Cortland Ann
5:00 pm, May 26, 2021
Miley Cyrus in a black dress
(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus has had some famous and notorious exes over the years. This means tabloids are constantly attaching her to other celebrities or even publishing stories about the pop star reuniting with former lovers. Since so many have been reported on, here are a few Gossip Cop has investigated. 

Getting Back At Liam Hemsworth

Heat reported earlier this month that Cyrus had “joined the long list of women” who wanted to date Zac Efron. Since they’re both Disney channel alums, “they’ve known each other since they were kids, and they used to party together back before Zac got sober,” an inside source told the outlet. Their impending Australian reunion allegedly proved the Hannah Montana star was trying to dig at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. With no evidence aside from the two’s limited interactions together while at Disney, Gossip Cop deemed the story false. 

Regretting Divorce?

Back in December, OK! alleged Miley Cyrus had Liam Hemsworth on her mind. This accusation came out right after Cyrus talked about her ex on the Howard Stern Show. The tabloid took the opportunity to speculate that the singer regretted her decision to leave him and was using interviews as a way to communicate to Hemsworth. Gossip Cop noted at the time that while Cyrus said she still loved Hemsworth, the fighting was the deal breaker for her and the relationship was over. It was a classic case of a quote being taken and twisted out of context by a gossip rag. 

Drunk Dialer

Two articles came out around the same time last April claiming that Miley Cyrus was running off the rails and drunk dialing exes. Both the Globe and Heat claimed the “Wrecking Ball” performer was constantly out partying during the pandemic. Gossip Cop pointed out Cyrus has been open about her sobriety and that it’s nothing short of cruel to dramatize a night out as proof of a drinking problem.

Harry Styles Has A Problem With Miley Cyrus?

Earlier this year the National Enquirer claimed that Cyrus was obsessed with Harry Styles, and it upset him. “Harry’s hard-to-get act has only made man-hungry Miley more determined to sink her claws into” the singer, a source says. “He’s asking their friends to tell her to cut it out. The trouble is she’s relentless!” the tipster told the tabloid. Gossip Cop chalked the whole story up to one comment Cyrus made on a British radio show that got blown up out of proportion. Given the choice between kissing Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, Cyrus said she would rather make out with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer. She’s not obsessing over Styles or any of her actual exes for that matter.

