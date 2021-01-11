Heather Graham Proves 50 Is Sexy With Stunning Bikini Photo News Heather Graham Proves 50 Is Sexy With Stunning Bikini Photo
Miley Cyrus' New Romance, Reese Witherspoon's Marriage Trouble, And This Weekend's Gossip

While most people were busy enjoying the first weekend off work this year, Gossip Cop continued our investigations into the latest Hollywood rumors and gossip. From spicy new celebrity relationships to crumbling old ones, here's what happened this weekend.

Report: Lori Loughlin's Marriage 'On The Brink' After Prison Stint

Prison is hard enough on the person who actually has to go to prison, let alone their loved ones. Although Lori Loughlin's now a free woman again, her husband's still got a few months to go, and it apparently does not bode well for their already strained relationship. Here's the latest on the Hallmark star and her marriage after her time behind bars.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Trying To Make Money Off Pregnancy Announcement?

Now that the couple is on their own, they're reportedly quite focused on how they can best use their fame to bring in cash for their charity. One source reveals that the two may be planning on a surprise announcement to generate their much-needed funds. We looked into the claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Miley Cyrus And Harry Styles 'Hot New Couple'

Woman's Day probably wasn't the only one to watch Cyrus' recent interview, but they were the first to call out her supposedly obvious interest in the former One Direction frontman — and he seems to have taken notice too. "He usually likes women who are a little more subdued than wild Miley, but Harry jokes he’ll try anything once," a source says. We checked on the story and the pop star's relationship status here.

Reese Witherspoon 'Demanding' Husband Get A Job?

Quibi had a rapid and brutal collapse that left quite a few people out of a job, including Witherspoon's husband and former Hollywood agent Jim Toth. With the current state of the industry, one report says that he's struggled to get back to work, and it's causing a fair amount of friction in his marriage. This is what the rumor said and what's going on with the couple.

Jennifer Lawrence Accused Of Passing Out Drunk In Uber Rides

Jennifer Lawrence has kept it pretty low-key the past few months, but it seems like a few Hollywood Uber drivers are calling her out for her bad habit of taking "cat naps" nearly every time she hails a ride after a night out drinking. Here's what we found when we looked into the story.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

