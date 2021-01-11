Miley Cyrus' New Romance, Reese Witherspoon's Marriage Trouble, And This Weekend's Gossip

Miley Cyrus And Harry Styles 'Hot New Couple'

Woman's Day probably wasn't the only one to watch Cyrus' recent interview, but they were the first to call out her supposedly obvious interest in the former One Direction frontman — and he seems to have taken notice too. "He usually likes women who are a little more subdued than wild Miley, but Harry jokes he’ll try anything once," a source says. We checked on the story and the pop star's relationship status here.