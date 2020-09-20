Miley Cyrus Never Bought A 'Love Nest' With Ex, As Tabloid Claimed

No Love Nest For Miley And Kaitlynn

Unfortunately, these two birdies never scored a love nest, nor were they ever looking for one. Gossip Cop ran the story by an individual in Cyrus’ camp, who told us the story wasn’t true. Now, a year later, it’s even more evident that Life & Style’s narrative was incorrect, especially since Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are no longer together. The two’s romance fizzled out not too long after this story came out and since then, Cyrus moved on to another romance, even though she and Carter remain friends.