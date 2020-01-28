Miley Cyrus ‘Still Obsessed’ With Liam Hemsworth?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

One of this week’s tabloids claims Miley Cyrus is “still obsessed” with Liam Hemsworth. The story simply isn’t true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“Miley Still Hooked On Liam” reads a headline in the latest issue of Heat. According to the outlet, Cyrus is trying to act like she’s happy in her new relationship with Cody Simpson, but she’s not over her ex-husband. “She’s not fooling anyone with these PDAs and phony social media posts, which always come right after Liam’s been in the news,” a supposed source tells the outlet. This assertion is very flimsy. Cyrus frequently flaunts her romance on social media, while Hemsworth – being a celebrity – is often in the news. It’s a weak connection to make.

Still, the alleged insider continues, “Miley’s watching him like a hawk, not just online but through mutual friends, too. When she gets drunk or stoned, she’ll talk about how he was the love of her life and there’s a big part of her that’s struggling to let go. Nobody expects this thing with Cody to last because she’s blatantly on the rebound.” This section lacks logic as well. Cyrus has certainly been “on the rebound” following her divorce last summer, but if she were so hung up on her ex – as the tabloid claims – wouldn’t she have trouble moving on?

People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than Heat, reported last month that Cyrus was “relieved” once her divorce from Hemsworth was finalized. The reputable outlet noted, “She just wants to move on.” The magazine also mentioned that Cyrus’ relationship with Simpson is “going great” and she seems “very happy” these days. There’s nothing fake about the singer’s social media posts involving her boyfriend. Gossip Cop also checked in with a source close to Cyrus, who confirms the tabloid’s report is total nonsense.

Speaking of social media, Gossip Cop busted Heat back in October for falsely claiming Cyrus’ friends were urging her to check into rehab for an “addiction” to Twitter and Instagram. That article was completely ridiculous. No one in the singer’s inner circle was worried about her mental state or social media usage.

Meanwhile, Heat didn’t know anything about Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship back when they were still together. In January 2018, the tabloid wrongly reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth were secretly married and on their honeymoon in Australia. The exes didn’t tie the knot until December 2018. The magazine has no more insight into the singer’s post-divorce life.