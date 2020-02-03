Miley Cyrus Getting Revenge On Liam Hemsworth By Having Baby With Cody Simpson?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Miley Cyrus having a baby with Cody Simpson just to spite Liam Hemsworth? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in a particularly insulting article this week. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it completely bogus.

“Miley’s Pregnant… With a Revenge Baby!” says the headline of a completely ridiculous NW article. According to a supposedly “close pal” of Cyrus, the pop star has gotten pregnant with her current boyfriend for the main purpose of getting “revenge” on her ex-husband. The source, who was inexplicably very excited to give away personal details on such a close friend, claims “the one thing Liam really wanted when they got married was to start a family,” so Cyrus “knows the pregnancy will mess with him.”

As if the claim that Cyrus would get pregnant purely to spite an ex wasn’t insulting enough, the tabloid goes on to speculate wildly on the shape of the singer’s body. The article says Cyrus “seemingly confirmed the news” at a Malibu beach when she “debuted the beginning of a bump” in her swimsuit. Doesn’t NW know not to assume a woman is pregnant based on appearance alone?

The rumor is, obviously, complete nonsense. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Cyrus, who confirms that the article is complete fiction. Cyrus is not pregnant – and if she was, it’s highly doubtful she would be doing it just to get revenge on Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Simpson himself has addressed the subject of babies. In a recent interview on the Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson said of his relationship with Cyrus, “Yeah, it’s great. We’re amazing. No complaints.” When the hosts asked him point-blank if he wants children, the singer responded, laughing, “None yet, mate.” It looks like if Cyrus intends to get pregnant, her own boyfriend is not in on the plan.

This isn’t the first attempt by a tabloid to “report” absurd stories about the former child star’s relationship drama. Earlier this January, Gossip Cop debunked a very similar story from OK!, which claimed Cyrus and Simpson were already making plans to have children together. Heat also published a bogus story claiming Cyrus was “still obsessed” with Hemsworth, and her relationship with Simpson was all an act to make him jealous. Gossip Cop debunked that story as well, pointing to many pieces of evidence that Cyrus is very happy in her new relationship. All of this drama, including Cyrus’ baby plans and her continued interest in Hemsworth, is complete fiction.