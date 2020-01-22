Miley Cyrus Confronting Liam Hemsworth In Australia?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Does Miley Cyrus plan to confront Liam Hemsworth in his coastal town of Byron Bay, Australia? That’s the ridiculous claim in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned it’s nonsense.

“Miley vs. Liam: Showdown In Byron!” reads a headline in the latest issue of NW. The accompanying article says the singer is enraged after seeing her ex-husband move on with his new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, so she’s making her way to Australia and plotting a “random run-in” with him. “Miley’s upping her game on Operation: Torture Liam,” a supposed source tells the magazine.

According to the alleged insider, Cyrus is keeping boyfriend Cody Simpson in the dark when it comes to her motives. “She’s told Cody she’s treating them to a trip to the Gold Coast to see his family and so she can meet his friends,” says the unknown tipster. “She’s then going to suggest they head down to Byron for an impromptu long weekend.” Once there, she supposedly plans to visit Hemsworth’s favorite spots in the hopes of flaunting her romance with Simpson in his face.

“Liam’s a creature of habit and Miley knows exactly where to seek him out,” adds the seemingly phony source. “She’s under this delusion that Liam will see her draped around Cody and melt into a puddle of jealousy. Poor Cody’s just a pawn in her game.” The questionable insider says Cyrus believed Hemsworth was going to come “running back to her” once she started dating Simpson, so she’s irate that he’s dating another woman. “He’s content living by the beach with a beautiful girlfriend. It’s the last thing Miley wanted and she’s seething big time.”

The magazine’s article is total nonsense. People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than NW, reported last month that Cyrus was “relieved” once her divorce from Hemsworth was finalized. The trusted outlet noted, “She just wants to move on.” Meanwhile, the singer’s romance with Simpson is very much the real deal. She’s not using the Australian musician as a “pawn” and isn’t trying to win back Hemsworth through mind games and manipulation. A source close to the singer tells Gossip Cop the story is bogus.

It’s worth noting, it’s very likely that Cyrus and Simpson will travel to Australia together at some point in the near future. After all, the musician is from the Gold Coast. However, the idea that she’ll use the trip as an opportunity to stage a run in with her ex-husband is absurd.

Meanwhile, NW is all over the place with its reporting. Gossip Cop called out the magazine in November for falsely claiming Cyrus and Simpson were engaged. One month before that, the outlet insisted Cyrus was pregnant with Hemsworth’s baby despite them being broken up. And one month earlier, the outlet made up a story about Cyrus getting engaged to Kaitlynn Carter, who she briefly dated following her separation. In addition to never panning out, the tabloid’s fake narratives are also contradictory.