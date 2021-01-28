Miley Cyrus Hung Up On Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce may have shocked fans of the longtime couple. Last year a tabloid claimed Cyrus was still obsessed over her ex-husband. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report and if there was any truth to the story.
Last January, Heat proclaimed that Cyrus hadn’t completely moved on from Hemsworth. At the time, the former Disney star was dating Cody Simpson, but the tabloid wasn’t convinced Cyrus was 100% over her ex-husband. "She's not fooling anyone with these PDAs and phony social media posts, which always come right after Liam's been in the news,” an insider suggested.
The source asserted the pop singer watched Hemsworth “like a hawk” not just online but “through mutual friends, too. When she gets drunk or stoned, she'll talk about how he was the love of her life and there's a big part of her that's struggling to let go. Nobody expects this thing with Cody to last because she's blatantly on the rebound."
Gossip Cop clarified that none of this was remotely true. Contrary to what the publication alleged, Miley Cyrus stated she was “relieved” her marriage was over because of conflict in her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.
There was too much conflict. When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting.
Why would the Hannah Montana star still obsess over her ex if she wasn’t happy with him? In a separate interview with The Joe Rogan Podcast, the singer opened up about what really happened between her and Hemsworth and how the media’s perception of the ordeal affected her.
What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. I can accept that. I can't accept the villanizing. It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this.
Plus, Cyrus has had two relationships since her split from Hemsworth. The pop singer briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter and the aforementioned Cody Simpson. Meanwhile, Hemsworth is reportedly dating Gabriella Brooks. Cyrus admitted she will always have love for her ex-husband, but the idea that the pop star hasn’t moved on is absurd.
Also, this wouldn’t be the first incorrect love story Heat published about Cyrus. In 2018, the tabloid prematurely stated Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wed and honeymooned in Australia. The story came out before the pair actually got married, making the story false. Another phony report Gossip Cop busted from the outlet asserted Cyrus checked herself into rehab for her social media addiction. Overall, it’s evident the tabloid doesn’t have a clue about Cyrus or her personal life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Getting Married? What We Know
Now We Know Why Michael Strahan Hasn’t Been On ‘Good Morning America’
YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case
Report: Whoopi Goldberg ‘Bullying’ Co-Hosts On ‘The View,’ Might Be Forced On A ‘Break’