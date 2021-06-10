Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Miley Cyrus wears a feathery pink coat over a short white dress on the red carpet News Miley Cyrus Gives Fans Cheeky Peek At Curves In Tiny Thong Bodysuit

Miley Cyrus knows how to get attention and she’s not shy about flaunting her scantily clad figure in order to get it. Cyrus posted a very suggestive video of herself wearing a black thong bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. In the caption, she cheekily wrote, “Made ya look,” before diving into what […]

 by Brianna Morton
John Legend in a green suit and Chrissy Teigen in a black dress Celebrities John Legend ‘Blindsided’ By Chrissy Teigen Bullying Scandal, Headed For ‘$150 Million’ Divorce?

Is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s marriage struggling amid the model’s recent bullying scandal? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. John Legend ‘Humiliated’ By Chrissy Teigen’s Scandal? Recently, model Courtney Stodden revealed the intense online bullying she suffered from Chrissy Teigen a decade ago. Teigen has since faced immense criticism, and In […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Betty White in 2012 wearing a white dress at the premiere of 'The Lorax.' Celebrities Betty White: Here’s What The TV Icon Up To In 2021

There’s no denying that Betty White is a natural treasure. For decades, this venerable TV actress has been making audiences laugh, whether she was playing the dim-witted Rose Nyland on The Golden Girls, the devilish Sue Ann Nevins on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, or the hard-living Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland. She’s never […]

 by Jane Andrews
Sophie Turner wears a strapless gown at the premiere of Dark Phoenix News Sophie Turner’s Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Concerned

Sophie Turner recently posted a photo of herself showing off her post-baby body and now some fans are worried that the actress has dropped too much weight so soon after giving birth to her daughter with Joe Jonas, Willa. The Game of Thrones star gave birth to her first child after a low-key pregnancy that […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Miley Cyrus Gives Fans Cheeky Peek At Curves In Tiny Thong Bodysuit

B
Brianna Morton
2:44 pm, June 10, 2021
Miley Cyrus wears a feathery pink coat over a short white dress on the red carpet
(Photo Works/Shutterstock.com)

Miley Cyrus knows how to get attention and she’s not shy about flaunting her scantily clad figure in order to get it. Cyrus posted a very suggestive video of herself wearing a black thong bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. In the caption, she cheekily wrote, “Made ya look,” before diving into what she really wanted her fans to take a gander at. 

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Killer Curves In Saucy Video

No stranger to posing on Instagram in little to no clothing, Miley Cyrus’s recent video upload to the social media site has fans drooling. Dressed in nothing but a skintight black bodysuit, Cyrus gave fans an ample view of her toned physique. Cyrus started the video bent over, seemingly on her hands and knees on what appears to be a cozy porch swing. 

The position gave viewers a perfect shot of the pop star’s cleavage, which was barely held in place by the thin-strapped getup. It also showed off the generous curve of her hip, as well as her thigh crease. After possibly adjusting something offscreen, or maybe she was just trying to get the swing to rock back and forth, Cyrus pulled back from the camera, raising up on her knees. 

The new position gave fans a full look at the thong onesie, which was a very high cut and left Cyrus bare almost all the way to her armpits. There was also a string wrapped around the pop star’s waist that she idly pulled at. The looping video cuts off at that point, though users had the option of scrolling over to a second photo. 

Cyrus Gears Up For Summerfest 2021

While some probably hoped the second photo would show off more of Cyrus’ figure, it was her other talents that got some promotion — namely, her upcoming performance for Summerfest 2021. Cyrus will be performing on September 17 and is already in promotion mode for what’s being heralded as “The World’s Largest Music Festival.” Cyrus will be far from the only entertainer for the festival, which stretches across three weekends at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Cyrus will be joined by such acts as Fall Out Boy, Luke Bryan, Chance The Rapper, the Jonas Brothers, and Guns N Roses, among many others. Even comedian Dave Chapelle is joining in the fun with a September 11 standup set. Over on the festival stage, there are even more huge acts expected to perform, including Brett Eldredge, Charlie Wilson, ZZ Top, and the Sugar Hill Gang. 

It looks like it’s going to be an amazing gathering of unbelievably talented people, so it’s no surprise that Cyrus can’t help but urge her followers to buy tickets. Interestingly, Miley Cyrus’ career has been a hot topic of gossip for the tabloids. Several of these less-than-reliable outlets have accused the singer of “spiraling” after her last album, Plastic Hearts, “tanked” and “bombed.” 

Sales of the album did get off to a slow start, thanks in part to the failure of her record label to get physical copies of the album into enough retail stores. Cyrus wasn’t “spiraling,” nor was she blaming her fans for not supporting her enough as one tabloid insisted. Judging by Cyrus’ latest gig with Summerfest, we’d argue that her career is going just fine, despite the ominous rumblings from the tabloids. 

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Report Says Elton John Is In ‘Financial Hell’ After Losing $77 Million  

Paul Rudd’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Cameo Was Cancelled After Jennifer Aniston ‘Cut Ties’ With Him? 

15 Travel Accessories Under $15 (And They’re All On Amazon)

Ellen DeGeneres Buying Portia De Rossi $14 Million Ranch To ‘Save Their Marriage’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.