Miley Cyrus’ Friends Worried About Her ‘Non-Stop Partying’?

Is Miley Cyrus scaring her friends due to her health? One report says her partying has gotten out of control, and it’s starting to affect her physically. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Miley Partying Nonstop!’

According to Star, Cyrus is back to her old partying ways. A source says “everyone is worried about her because she’s staying up all night partying.” The partying is taking its toll, with an insider adding, “she’ll stumble into bed and sleep until noon.”

Cyrus has admitted to falling off in sobriety during the pandemic. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was recently spotted taking tequila shots with singer Yungblood. A witness couldn’t say how many shots Cyrus took, “but she wasn’t holding back.’

A Very Brief Story

This whole story exists because Cyrus was photographed taking shots. This single night out with friends was not a trend, as Cyrus has kept a low profile since. The party caused an avalanche of insipid stories. This tabloid is a little late to the party.

Who already speculated that Yungblood, was actually her new boyfriend, but they’re just friends. Heat claimed she started drunk dialing exes, but how it would know this is still unknown. This Star story has the most in common with Globe’s story about Cyrus running off the rails. Gossip Cop busted this overdramatized story by pointing out that sobriety is a different journey for everyone.

No Legitimate Evidence

The evidence in the Star story is very suspicious. Real friends of Cyrus would never spill details to the tabloids, and how does Star know when Cyrus goes to bed? With no hard evidence or testimony to speak of, this is just more speculation and sensationalism based on a single night out.

Other Bogus Stories

The tabloid in question has a terrible track record when it comes to Cyrus. She hasn’t joined the cast of The Hills as it once reported she was doing, nor is she trying to win back Liam Hemsworth by partying. Yeah, you read that right, Star once claimed Cyrus was only partying and acting out as a way of getting the attention of her ex-husband.

This bad track record shows how little the tabloid really knows about Cyrus. With no real evidence to speak of, Gossip Cop is debunking this story. Cyrus’ simply had a night out with friends, but it did not start a trend. The Hannah Montana star should be able to go out with friends without this or any tabloid obsessing over her decisions.

