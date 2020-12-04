Miley Cyrus Flashes For Instagram In Rolling Stone Shoot

Miley Cyrus has never been shy. Though she has tamed down her personal life in 2020, during the ongoing pandemic, it seems professionally she is as racy as she’s ever been. The latest example comes from her new photoshoot for Rolling Stone.
This morning Cyrus posted a bunch of photos from her shoot with Rolling Stone, which she appears on the cover of this week. While she does appear tastefully nude on the cover, another shot shows Miley in all her glory, the famed rock n' roll publication logo strategically placed to cover the parts that could get her in hot water with Instagram.
Appearing nude is nothing new for Miley Cyrus, of course. She’s never been modest, it’s not shocking to see her naked in the pages of a magazine. She joins a long list of musicians and stars that appeared on the cover of the venerable rock magazine, going all the way back to its early days when John Lennon and Yoko Ono famously appeared on its cover nude.
Janet Jackson, Lisa Bonet, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have all had the honor as well. Lady Gaga posed mostly nude once, with only some bubbles covering her more private parts. Nothing about those photos are lewd and neither is Cyrus’ latest. Striking, to be sure, but nothing untold and nothing to suggest Cyrus is “out of control” as the tabloids might have you believe.
