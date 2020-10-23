Miley Cyrus Finally Announces Rock Album Fans Have Been Begging For

Miley Cyrus has just announced the details of her next album, Plastic Hearts, out November 27.
In addition to releasing cover art, Cyrus posted a handwritten letter to provide some background on the new look and sound.
"I began this album over 2 years ago," she writes. "Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole [expletive] life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed."
Cyrus lost the Malibu home she shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. But apparently, losing her house, husband, and music was a blessing in disguise.
"Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself," she continues. "I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes."
"Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it 'The Beginning' which usually when something is over we call it 'The End'. But it was far from that."
Expect the shapeshifting artist to lean into the rock sound she's been experimenting with these days. In August, she dropped the album’s first single "Midnight Sky"; the accompanying music video dripped with disco-glam Debbie Harry (aka Blondie) vibes, which was perhaps a foreshadow to her recent "Heart of Glass" cover. Plus, in September, Cyrus told a New Zealand radio station that Dua Lipa and Billy Idol would make appearances on the album.
There's also her recent cover of The Cranberries' 90's hit "Zombie," which had fans in meltdown mode.
It's certainly a change from her last album, 2017's pop and country-tinged Younger Now. But whether or not you're a fan of any of Miley's incarnations, you at least have to give her credit for her eternal attitude.