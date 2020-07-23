Miley Cyrus Engaged To Cody Simpson?

Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson engaged? A tabloid suggests the singer could be betrothed to her latest beau. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
According to a new article from In Touch, five months after the finalization of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is allegedly ready to “take the plunge” again. The tabloid claims Cyrus’, Cody Simpson, has popped the question and she said yes. A supposed source tells the outlet, “Everyone thought Miley would be put off by marriage after Liam, but it’s not the case. In fact, she sees a failed relationship as a learning experience.” The so-called insider continued Cyrus has “matured more since then, and this time will get it right.”
The singer was married to Liam Hemsworth for two years after the pair had an on and off again relationship for ten years. Cyrus began dating Simpson in October 2019, which was two months after she and Hemsworth announced their decision to end their marriage. The outlet contends that Cryus and Simpson’s will be “small” like her wedding to Hemsworth was, with just family and close friends. “Some people think Miley shouldn’t be rushing things, but she’s always listened to her heart over her head,” the unnamed insider says adding, “That’ll never change.”
Here’s what Gossip Cop has gathered from the situation. Miley Cyrus is very open about her personal life. The singer had no issues when speaking on her engagement to Liam Hemsworth and was also very public about her relationship with Cody Simpson when it first started. Therefore, if the singer was engaged, we’re sure by now Cyrus would’ve announced it or a more reputable outlet would've confirmed the news. Plus, the tabloids haven’t been very dependable in regards to Cryus’ relationship with Simpson.
Earlier this year, we busted OK!, which is an affiliate of In Touch, for falsely claiming Miley Cryus and Cody Simpson had baby fever. The fabricated story alleged Cryus was adamant about having a baby of her own, particularly with Simpson. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be misleading and fabricated.
Last year, we debunked the tabloid for incorrectly stating Cryus’ friends thought she was moving too fast with Simpson. The outlet purported friends with “pleading” with Cryus to “pump the brakes” on her relationship with Simpson, following her separation from Hemsworth. Gossip Cop spoke to a source from the singer’s camp who dismissed the phony tale.
Given the fact these past phony stories all come from the same company as In Touch, it's hard to believe this latest piece about Cryus' supposed engagement. Gossip Cop, however, will continue to follow the story.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.