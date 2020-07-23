Miley Cyrus Engaged To Cody Simpson?

The singer was married to Liam Hemsworth for two years after the pair had an on and off again relationship for ten years. Cyrus began dating Simpson in October 2019, which was two months after she and Hemsworth announced their decision to end their marriage. The outlet contends that Cryus and Simpson’s will be “small” like her wedding to Hemsworth was, with just family and close friends. “Some people think Miley shouldn’t be rushing things, but she’s always listened to her heart over her head,” the unnamed insider says adding, “That’ll never change.”