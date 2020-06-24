Miley Cyrus Didn’t Smoke Weed On 4/20 Because She’s Pregnant?

Miley Cyrus recently announced that she’s been sober for six months. The reason for her sobriety directly contradicts a rumor from May. Gossip Cop can explain.
Pregnancy claims by tabloids are always a little tricky for us to bust here at Gossip Cop. It’s very common for people to keep their pregnancy under wraps, especially in the early stages, and stars are no different. As such, we are often hesitant to call out a gossip rag for making false pregnancy allegations unless we have statements from the star’s camp that refute the false allegation or the stars themselves dispute it. Such was the case last month when OK! reported that Miley Cyrus must be pregnant because she announced she wasn’t smoking weed on the stoner holiday of April 20.
“Baby On Board?” reads the headline of the story in the May 5 issue of the magazine. The piece was inspired by a post Miley Cyrus made on 4/20 with the caption,
I won’t be smokin’ but the rest of my fam sure will be tokin’
It’s not the kind of post her followers would expect, as Cyrus has been outspoken about smoking cannabis in the past. As such, not only did her post surprise her loyal army of followers, but it sparked this false story.
In the article, the tabloid theorizes that the only reason for her to be sober on such a popular “holiday” is because Miley Cyrus must be pregnant. The outlet further speculates that since she’s been on lockdown with her beau, Cody Simpson, they have “little else to do but practice their baby-making skills.” It's…a pretty gross way to talk about a relationship, but that’s hardly surprising coming from a tabloid like this. Gossip Cop reached out to Cyrus’ camp at the time, but when we didn’t hear back, we held off on debunking the allegation, even though we doubted it was true.
In a brand new interview with Variety, out today, Miley Cyrus explained why she didn’t partake on 4/20 — she’s been sober since her vocal surgery last fall. Cyrus was asked if she’s “sober sober,” meaning, does that include marijuana. She told the magazine,
I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery...I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, “Why am I the way that I am?” By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.
She concludes by saying how great it’s been for her,
The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.
It’s still hard to definitively say she’s not pregnant, but it certainly doesn’t appear that she is, and it’s definitely not why she wasn’t smoking weed on 4/20. Really, it’s because something that started out as an important part of her recovery from vocal surgery turned out to be something she really enjoyed — staying sober. And for that we say, good for her!
In January, OK! claimed that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had “babies on the brain.” It was a story Gossip Cop did actually debunk at the time after Simpson revealed in an interview that he was in no way ready to have a baby. That story, like this one, was a complete fabrication.
The magazine also published a phony report in 2018 alleging that Cyrus was pregnant with Liam Hemsworth’s baby. The magazine’s flimsy evidence was simply that she had a “slightly rounder tum” at the Grammys that year. She didn’t, since it was just the angle of the photograph the dubious outlet used. She obviously wasn’t pregnant then either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.