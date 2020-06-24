Miley Cyrus Didn’t Smoke Weed On 4/20 Because She’s Pregnant?

Pregnancy claims by tabloids are always a little tricky for us to bust here at Gossip Cop. It’s very common for people to keep their pregnancy under wraps, especially in the early stages, and stars are no different. As such, we are often hesitant to call out a gossip rag for making false pregnancy allegations unless we have statements from the star’s camp that refute the false allegation or the stars themselves dispute it. Such was the case last month when OK! reported that Miley Cyrus must be pregnant because she announced she wasn’t smoking weed on the stoner holiday of April 20.