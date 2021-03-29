Miley Cyrus Desperate After New Album ‘Tanked’?

A new report says that Miley Cyrus is going back to her Hannah Montana stylings after her non-country efforts flopped. According to an insider, she needs to sound more like Billy Ray Cyrus than Miley to stay afloat. Here’s what’s going on with the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

Miley Cyrus Worried After Albums ‘Tanked’

The National Enquirer‘s infamous Straight Shuter column shouts “Miley Hopes Country Twerks Out Better!” According to the outlet, “Miley Cyrus is ‘going country’ after her last two albums tanked,” leaving her desperate to win back fans and acclaim. “Miley offended her core audience with her outrageous behavior and punk sound. She’s signed with a new record label and the plan is to reintroduce her to the country audience that loved her dad, ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and once loved her,” an unnamed insider says.

“Miley has an amazing voice, but her behavior has overshadowed her talent for years,” the source reveals. “Her new team will guide Miley back to her roots in the world of country. With her talent, finding the right sound will be easy. The question is, can Miley find the right behavior?”

What’s Going On

Don’t get us wrong, it’s totally within the realm of possibility for Miley Cyrus to put a country spin on her next project. However, the claims in this article don’t even begin to add up. For one, her most recent album, the rock-inspired Plastic Hearts, actually came out to decent acclaim and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 for crying out loud. On review aggregator Metacritic, it’s the highest-rated album she’s ever released according to critics, and it holds an average user score of 9.3 out of 10. It also landed on multiple “Best Albums of 2020” lists. Despite an issue with the physical release of the album, it still sold well and turned out to be her highest-charting release since Bangerz, her incredibly not-country pop album.

Her latest Instagram post, which she posted last night, certainly suggests she’s happy with her current direction, as it’s two short videos of Cyrus singing with a band in more of her current style than her old Disney-style.

Basically, Miley Cyrus’ base audience hasn’t been country-related for years — it’s been 15 years since her Hannah Montana songs were her most popular effort. Her audience has been ride-or-die with her through pop, experimental, and rock genres, and it takes someone being extremely out of touch to think that she’s in any way a country star. For what it’s worth, Plastic Hearts isn’t really a punk record, but we’re not surprised that Straight Shuter isn’t clear on what today’s music is like. At least this story gives credit to Miley Cyrus for her incredible talents and voice, but they’re dead wrong about her audience, her music, and her career.

Miley Cyrus Rumors Are Brutal

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time the Enquirer has misunderstood Cyrus. Back in 2017, it said she had cleaned up her image too well and was going back to “naughty” Miley. After that, the tabloid published a story that said she would never be able to sing again after having surgery on her vocal cords. Obviously, she had to readjust how she sings after the operation, but as her latest album shows, she hasn’t lost an ounce of talent as a result of it. The Enquirer is still stuck on the Miley Cyrus from 2013, but the singer has long surpassed the reach of the tabloid.

