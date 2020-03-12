Miley Cyrus’ Dad Billy Ray Begging Her To Dump Cody Simpson?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Billy Ray Cyrus begging Miley to dump Cody Simpson? That’s what one absurd tabloid story has deemed fit to publish, but it’s total nonsense. Gossip Cop knows the truth.

According to the Globe, Billy Ray called his daughter’s boyfriend a “boring doofus” and was pleading with Miley to break up with him. A suspicious “insider” tells the tabloid that Billy Ray thinks Simpson is a “poor imitation” of Miley’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. By “poor imitation,” it seems that the tabloid is just referring to the fact that both men are Australian.

The questionable source goes on to say that Billy Ray and Hemsworth “loved smoking weed together and setting the world to rights,” whatever that means in this context. “All Cody can come up with,” the source continues, “are boring stories about surfing and lame movies he’s watched or starred in.” The supposed insider finishes by claiming that Billy Ray told Miley she “could be doing so much better,” but the pop star isn’t bothered by her father’s opinions: “If her dad don’t like him, that’s his problem!”

Gossip Cop investigated this story and found it to be completely false. We reached out to a trusted source close to Cyrus, who assures us the story’s premise is fabricated. Billy Ray did publicly express affection for Hemsworth in the past, but that has no bearing on how he feels about Miley’s current boyfriend. As he told Entertainment Tonight back in 2013 after Hemsworth and Miley broke off their first engagement, “The main thing for me, as Miley’s daddy, is she’s happy.”

Meanwhile, Simpson also spent the holidays with the Cyrus family and has seemingly been welcomed in. He joined Miley and Billy Ray a holiday party co-hosted by Miley’s charity, the Happy Hippie Foundation, and even sang along with them in an acoustic rendition of “Old Town Road,” Billy Ray’s hit song with Lil Nas X. Clearly, the Globe has absolutely no insight into how Billy Ray feels about his daughter’s partners, past or present.

As a chronically phony magazine, the Globe seems to love inventing ludicrous stories about Miley Cyrus. Gossip Cop debunked two such bogus articles last November: one claiming Miley was investing “tens of millions of dollars” in the marijuana industry, and another alleging she had been secretly forced into rehab following her split from Hemsworth, because of her supposed erratic behavior and addiction issues. Both stories were as false as the absurd one published this week. Clearly, the magazine knows nothing about the Cyrus family and is more interested in phony drama than the truth.