Truth About Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson’s Relationship

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson started dating in early October, but the two have been friends for years. The romantic relationship became clear following a public display of affection caught by the paparazzi. This got the tabloid press to immediately churn out fiction. Gossip Cop has debunked quite a few rumors since the couple first got together. Here are just a few.

Just weeks after the relationship was made public, OK! claimed Cyrus’ friends thought she was moving too fast with Simpson. According to the unreliable outlet, friends were pleading with the singer to “pump the breaks” on her relationship with the Australian heartthrob. The tabloid quoted a supposed source as saying, “Miley should be focusing on healing right now — everyone’s begging her to slow things down with Cody.” The dubious source added, “Miley’s all over him now, but friends don’t believe she’s truly in love with him.”

Gossip Cop debunked the rumor at the time, as Cyrus’ friends were not worried about the couple in the wake of her split from Liam Hemsworth and her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter. It certainly wasn’t true that Cyrus’ friends had questioned her new romance. That notion has certainly been put to rest now. This weekend, Cyrus posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories of the two of them, celebrating Simpson’s birthday with the caption, “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson. I love you and our pirate life!”

A couple of weeks after that story, NW alleged Cyrus and Simpson were engaged. The phony report included the details of how Simpson proposed, and why Cyrus said yes. A so-called “source” told the tabloid, “She finds the whole process of getting engaged pretty thrilling and loves to shock and surprise people.” The story, of course, was completely made up. The couple was not engaged and they still aren’t. In fact, Cyrus was still working through the details of her divorce from Hemsworth at the time. Gossip Cop spoke to a person close to Cyrus, who confirmed the story was untrue.

Later in November, Star found its own bogus angle on the story. In that false report, the tabloid asserted Simpson was merely a “plaything” for the “Wrecking Ball” singer and Cyrus’ real motivation was to win Hemsworth back. Of all the stories Gossip Cop has busted on the subject, this might be the most ridiculous. Cyrus has no ulterior motive here. Though the pop star hasn’t said anything publicly about her split, a source close to Cyrus assured us the article wasn’t accurate. She isn’t getting back together with Hemsworth and has clearly moved on with Simpson. Cyrus and Hemsworth reportedly came to a settlement on their divorce around Christmas, though it won’t be finalized for a couple of more months.

Just last week, Life & Style jumped into the fold with a ridiculous article alleging Cyrus’ friends were begging her to dump Simpson because they thought he was using her for fame and fortune. The tabloid’s uninformed source said, “Cody has a good thing going for himself by hanging out with Miley – he’s more famous now than ever,” suggesting Simpson was just using Cyrus to boost his status. Once again, Gossip Cop stepped in to correct the story. Simpson admitted years ago that he had a crush on Cyrus and the two were friends long before love struck. There is no way Simpson is “using” Cyrus. The fact is, Cyrus and Simpson do genuinely look in love by all accounts. The tabloids are exploiting their relationship to sell papers.