Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Getting Married In Australia?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson about to get married in Australia? That’s what one tabloid has claimed this week, but it’s simply not the case. Gossip Cop investigated the story and knows the truth.

NW is alleging this week that the pop star and her Australian boyfriend are getting ready to tie the knot in Simpson’s hometown of Gold Coast, Queensland, following her upcoming performance in Melbourne next week. A suspicious “source” tell the tabloid that Cyrus wants a lavish beach ceremony, which could include servers in gold bikinis serving the drinks during the event. “Miley knows it’s trashy, but it’s her style to a tee,” the insider claims, adding that Cyrus wants to throw “the mother of all parties” in a penthouse afterwards, complete with “bottle service and strippers in every room.”

The “source” also speculates that the ceremony is “just another way to get back” at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, as the Gold Coast is relatively close to Hemsworth’s home base of Byron Bay. “Miley can be such a brat,” the spiteful insider finishes. “I wouldn’t put it past her to send him an invitation just to not-so-subtly remind him she’s happier without him!”

Nothing about this story is remotely true: not the wedding, or the lavish party plans, or Cyrus’ supposed revenge against Hemsworth. Gossip Cop reached out to our own trusted source close to the situation, who was not able to speak on the record, but who assured us the story was false. Also, not that facts or reality mean anything to tabloids like NW, but Cyrus actually just canceled her trip to Australia amid coronavirus concerns. It therefore seems rather unlikely that the singer is currently paying a visit to the Gold Coast to scope out wedding venues, as the tabloid also claims. The story is transparently false.

It seems that the tabloid never misses an opportunity to call Cyrus “trashy” or portray her as a villain, even if it has to invent bogus stories to do it. In January, the unreliable magazine claimed Cyrus was “upping her game on Operation: Torture Liam” by going to Australia with Simpson to confront him. A couple of weeks later, she was reported to be pregnant with a “revenge baby” just to spite Hemsworth. Near the end of February, the tabloid published a story alleging that Cyrus was writing a nasty, salacious tell-all about her marriage. Gossip Cop investigated each of these claims and found all of them them to be as incorrect as they were insulting. It’s clear that NW is less concerned with reporting actual news than it is with continuing to malign Cyrus.