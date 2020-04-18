Truth About Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Getting Married And Having A Baby

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Miley Cyrus has been dating Australian singer Cody Simpson since last October, and that’s… kind of the whole story. But since the gossip industry can’t help themselves from taking pot-shots at Cyrus, many tabloids have taken it upon themselves to take her and Simpson’s relationship to the next level in a series of spiteful and completely bogus stories. Gossip Cop debunked them all.

In November, NW wrote that Cyrus and Simpson had gotten engaged, despite only having dated for just over a month. “Obviously it’s an extremely rash move, even by Miley’s standards,” a supposed source told the magazine. The premise was based on a few photos of Cyrus wearing one of Simpson’s rings, which the magazine decided was a placeholder engagement ring. “Miley has convinced herself that she needs to be one step ahead of Liam,” the rather rude tipster went on, referring to Cyrus’ separation from actor Liam Hemsworth earlier that year. But Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Cyrus, who told us the story was totally bogus. Yes, Cyrus had been wearing Simpson’s ring at one point, but only on one day. She’d been photographed more recently not wearing it.

In January of this year, OK! alleged that the couple had “babies on the brain” and were already planning to start a family together. Another shady insider claimed that while Cyrus had always made excuses when it came to having kids with Hemsworth, “she truly feels Cody’s her soulmate.” Whether or not that part of story is true, Gossip Cop dismissed the rest of it as totally false. Simpson had recently dismissed baby rumors in a radio interview just a few days earlier. Asked whether he wanted kids, the singer replied, “none yet, mate.” So much for that rumor.

The next month, NW upped the nastiness with an article about Cyrus getting pregnant with a “revenge baby” in order to spite Hemsworth. This tabloid seems to really have it out for her, writing that “the one thing Liam really wanted when they got married was to start a family,” and so Cyrus knew “the pregnancy [would] mess with him.” Gossip Cop‘s source in Cyrus’ camp once again confirmed for us that this story, too, was a total lie. Of course she’s not getting pregnant just to spite her ex-husband.

And finally, there’s another story from NW in March claiming that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were getting married in Australia following her planned concert in Melbourne that week. This move was once again engineered, supposedly, to spite Hemsworth. In reality, Cyrus had just canceled her trip to Australia due to coronavirus concerns, but of course the tabloid wasn’t interested in facts. “Miley can be such a brat,” the tabloid’s source said. “I wouldn’t put it past her to send him an invitation just to not-so-subtly remind him she’s happier without him!”

Gossip Cop‘s trusted source again told us the story was nonsense. Who is this vicious “insider” who keeps talking to the magazine behind Cyrus’ back? Why does she keep someone around who clearly hates her enough to label her as a “brat” to the press? Or – and this is probably the more relevant question here – does this “insider” even exist at all?