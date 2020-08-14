Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Engaged And Planning Small Wedding At Home?

The so-called insider further states, “Miley matured a lot since then and knows that Cody is the one.” Cyrus and Simpson began dating in October of last year, two months after she and the Australian actor revealed they were splitting up. Additionally, the magazine asserts that Cyrus and Simpsons’ wedding will take place at Cyrus’ new mansion in Hidden Hills, California. “They want to keep it simple, with only a few close friends and family members,” snitched the unnamed insider. The sketchy tipster concludes by adding, “Some people think Miley shouldn’t be rushing her relationship with Cody, but she’s always listened to her heart over her head, and that will never change.”