Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Engaged And Planning Small Wedding At Home?

A recent article in a tabloid claims that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are engaged and planning a small ceremony at home. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and can correct the narrative. Here’s what we found out.
According to Life & Style, Miley Cyrus is giving marriage “another shot.” The tabloid purports that the singer is engaged to Cody Simpson almost a year after she divorced her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. A supposed source tells the publication, “Everyone thought Miley could be put off from marriage after Liam, but it’s not the case.” The dubious insider says, “In fact, she sees their divorce as a learning experience.”
The so-called insider further states, “Miley matured a lot since then and knows that Cody is the one.” Cyrus and Simpson began dating in October of last year, two months after she and the Australian actor revealed they were splitting up. Additionally, the magazine asserts that Cyrus and Simpsons’ wedding will take place at Cyrus’ new mansion in Hidden Hills, California. “They want to keep it simple, with only a few close friends and family members,” snitched the unnamed insider. The sketchy tipster concludes by adding, “Some people think Miley shouldn’t be rushing her relationship with Cody, but she’s always listened to her heart over her head, and that will never change.”
The only problem with this piece is it has just been reported that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have split. TMZ confirmed the news and also shared a quote from Cyrus who spoke out about the recent break-up. “Right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be,” the singer stated, noting that the split “wasn’t a big deal” and she and Simpson “will remain friends.” Therefore, Gossip Cop thinks it’s safe to say Cyrus and Simpson aren’t engaged.
Honestly, we’re not surprised by Life & Style’s incompetence since it’s been untrustworthy in the past when reporting on Miley Cyrus’ relationship with Cody Simpson. Earlier this year, we busted the unreliable magazine for alleging Cyrus’ friends were “urging” her to dump Simpson. The tabloid asserted that “friends” of the singer were concerned about Simpson’s intentions towards Cyrus. Gossip Cop learned that the entire story was fabricated. We checked with a source close to Cyrus, who confirmed that there was “zero truth” to the story.
Clearly, the tabloid has always been clueless in regards to Cyrus’ personal life, and this latest story is no exception.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.