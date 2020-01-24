Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Have ‘Babies On The Brain’?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson are not thinking about having babies. A tabloid reporting they are is incorrect. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

In a bogus article published this week in OK!, the outlet alleges Cyrus and Simpson were out to dinner when they approached another diner, who had her baby with her. A supposed “onlooker” tells the magazine Cyrus gushed “about how she couldn’t wait to have one of her own. She thought she and her boyfriend would make the cutest kids.”

From there, the tabloid circles back to the singer’s marriage to Liam Hemsworth, with a so-called “insider” saying Cyrus always made excuses whenever Hemsworth brought up having kids, but “she truly feels Cody’s her soulmate.” For his part, according to the dubious insider, “He’s still young, so he’d like to wait a while to become a dad, but it’s something he wants too.” The story is a great example of a typical bait-and-switch that tabloids do. The premise was also directly disputed by Simpson.

The headline draws the reader in by making it seem like the couple is trying for a baby or have discussed having one. The problem for the tabloid is that Simpson shot down the idea with three simple words. As reported by E!, when asked on a radio show if he wanted babies, Simpson said: “None yet, mate.” The Australian musician then implied he’s practicing safe sex with Cyrus. The truth is, the couple has only been together a short time and while they’re clearly in love, they aren’t discussing a family at the moment.

It’s an interesting take for OK!, since in October, the tabloid falsely claimed Cyrus’ friends though she was moving too fast with Simpson. The phony report alleged the singer’s pals were “begging” her to “pump the brakes” on the relationship. Now the magazine’s “insiders” are happily reporting they’re having kids? Are these the same “sources” or different ones? The tabloid doesn’t make that clear. Gossip Cop busted the previous story, as it was no truer than the current one.

The same publication asserted Cyrus was pregnant in February 2018 with Hemsworth’s baby, She wasn’t, just as Gossip Cop reported. Even while the singer was briefly dating Kaitlynn Carter last summer, OK!’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, alleged Cyrus was having a baby with Carter. Gossip Cop also debunked an article about Cyrus being pregnant with Hemsworth’s baby after the couple split. The truth is, it’s the tabloids that have babies on the brain, not Cyrus.