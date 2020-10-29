Miley Cyrus Checked Into To Rehab For Social Media Addiction?

Whether we like it or not, social media is part of our society. But have some celebrities abused these platforms and become addicted to them? Last year, one tabloid alleged Miley Cyrus was going to rehab to seek treatment for her addiction to social media. Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time. Since some time has passed, let’s take a look back at this story.
365 days ago, Heat reported that the pop singer’s friends feared she was “spiraling” following her split from Liam Hemsworth. An insider stated Cyrus was “going off the rails” which had her loved ones worried for her and her management wanted her to go to rehab before she did any more damage to her career.
The publication touched on Cyrus’s brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter and her relationship with Australian singer, Cody Simpson, as more signs the pop star was having a “breakdown.” The tabloid then referenced an Instagram Live video the former Disney star posted where she spoke about her ex-husband and called him the "only" good man she's ever met. The singer also remarked that women "don't have to be gay" if they could find a “good man” which led to some backlash from the LGBTQ community.
Though Cyrus’ clarified these remarks, the outlet asserted the singer was urged to seek help because she couldn’t stay off of social media and was “addicted” to the attention.
Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out and found this account to be completely false. We checked with a source close to Miley Cryus who confirmed the narrative wasn’t true. 365 days later, and our false verdict remains. If Cyrus had an obsession with social media and sought treatment for it, it would’ve been reported by more reliable outlets since the singer has been very open about her struggles with drug use before. Earlier this year, the singer spoke to Variety about her sobriety journey.
It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of “you’re no fun.” It’s like, “honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.” The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.
As for Heat, we’ve corrected the tabloid before for its incorrect reports on Cyrus. In January, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for claiming Cyrus was still obsessed with Liam Hemsworth. At the time, the singer was still dating Cody Simpson. Therefore, the notion of her pining over her ex-husband was false.
Two years ago, the same publication alleged Cyrus and Hemsworth secretly married. Gossip Cop clarified the two weren’t married at that time, as the two wed in December 2018.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.