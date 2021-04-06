Miley Cyrus Caught Partying With New Boyfriend?

Are Miley Cyrus and Yungblud dating? The two musicians were spotted partying recently, and one tabloid believes she’s found a new beau. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Miley Lets Loose’

Miley Cyrus and Yungblud were recently photographed partying in VIP. The British musician appeared to put his fingers in her mouth during a boozy night out. Who took the next step and printed a story about Cyrus and her “edgy new beau.”

The story says that “there is definitely chemistry there,” and both have similar interests. The two certainly appeared to be flirting, and if the two decided to go to the next level, it would be Cyrus’s first serious relationship since dating Cody Simpson. Only time will tell what’s in store for Cyrus and Yungblud.

This story is a bit of a bait-and-switch. At the top of the story, the tabloid prints that Miley Cyrus “parties in LA with an edgy new beau,” but the story itself never fully commits to any dating narrative. In fact, it admits that the two are “just friends.” Saying Cyrus partied with a friend won’t sell magazines, however, so the article gussied up its narrative to sound a bit more salacious than it is.

Is Miley Cyrus Dating Yungblud?

Miley Cyrus and Yungblud did look very cozy during this night out, but the rumor has been put to bed. An insider told Page Six, “They are not dating. He has been dating [singer-songwriter] Jesse Jo Stark for a while, and they’re very serious.” Cyrus posts photos of herself cozying up to friends all the time, so it really doesn’t look like this night out was out of the ordinary.

A Pattern Emerges

This isn’t the first time Who promised a more dramatic story than it could deliver. Last year, it claimed that Justin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber were facing a “marriage crisis,” but the story itself wasn’t about any drama between the two whatsoever. The marriage drama was between a completely different couple, so it looks like headlines in this magazine cannot be trusted.

We also busted this tabloid for claiming that Scott Disick was dating Megan Blake Irwin after the two were spotted on a night out. Sound familiar? A source close to Disick explained that Disick is not currently in a relationship.

Yungblud now joins Harry Styles and Kristen Stewart in the club of folks tabloids think are dating Miley Cyrus. The Hannah Montana star simply had a night out with friends, but this story of romance is overblown.

