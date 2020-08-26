Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Breakup One Year Later: Fact Vs. Fiction

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage came to a sad end when the two decided to divorce. Following their amicable split, the two have moved on to new relationships. It's officially been a year to the month Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their shocking split, and since Cyrus’ highly-publicized relationship with Cody Simpson also recently ended, we wanted to take a look at the rumors Gossip Cop investigated about the formerly married couple's separation and lives after divorce.
Last November, Star alleged that Cyrus was trying to win Hemsworth back. The tabloid purported that the singer “missed” her former spouse and wanted to reconcile with the Australian actor. A supposed insider told the outlet Cyrus was “sorry about the way things went down, and she'd like to give their marriage another go. She knows she's been crazy lately, but deep down, she loves Liam." At the time, Cyrus had already developed a relationship with Cody Simpson, but the magazine asserted that Simpson was just a “plaything.” However, Gossip Cop had learned this wasn’t true. Cyrus’ relationship with Simpson was a real thing and the singer didn’t regard Simpson as a temporary stopgap. Plus, we checked with our own source close to the situation, who confirmed the story was fabricated.
Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted Heat Magazine for claiming Cyrus was “obsessed” with Hemsworth. The publication reported that the “Wrecking Ball” singer was still “hooked” on her former husband, and she wasn’t happy in her relationship with Simpson. "She's not fooling anyone with these PDAs and phony social media posts, which always come right after Liam's been in the news," a sketchy source contended at the time. The seemingly phony source added Cyrus would be “watching Hemsworth like a hawk” especially when she wasn't sober. The magazine’s premise, however, didn’t match what Cyrus stated in regards to her divorce from Hemsworth. The former Disney star was reported as saying she was “relieved” when her divorce from Hemsworth was finalized. That doesn’t sound like somebody who’s still “obsessed” with their former spouse.
A month later, the tabloid NW proclaimed that Cyrus was writing a tell-all about Hemsworth. The often unreliable magazine maintained that Cyrus “wasn’t done” making Hemsworth's life “miserable” and was working on a scandalous memoir about their romance and brief marriage. An unnamed and untraceable source spilled to the magazine that Cyrus was “out for blood” against her ex-husband and enjoyed “putting the fear” in Hemsworth. Gossip Cop checked with a more reliable source about the suspicious story and was assured that it wasn’t true. No memoir has emerged since.
From claims that Miley Cyrus wanted her husband back to then alleging she was “out for blood," it’s evident the tabloids were all over the place in regards to her divorce and relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Gossip Cop will continue to keep an eye out on any more gossip about the pop star.