Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Breakup One Year Later: Fact Vs. Fiction

Miley Was Obsessed With Liam?

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted Heat Magazine for claiming Cyrus was “obsessed” with Hemsworth. The publication reported that the “Wrecking Ball” singer was still “hooked” on her former husband, and she wasn’t happy in her relationship with Simpson. "She's not fooling anyone with these PDAs and phony social media posts, which always come right after Liam's been in the news," a sketchy source contended at the time. The seemingly phony source added Cyrus would be “watching Hemsworth like a hawk” especially when she wasn't sober. The magazine’s premise, however, didn’t match what Cyrus stated in regards to her divorce from Hemsworth. The former Disney star was reported as saying she was “relieved” when her divorce from Hemsworth was finalized. That doesn’t sound like somebody who’s still “obsessed” with their former spouse.