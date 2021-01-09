Miley Cyrus And Harry Styles 'Hot New Couple'

Cyrus Is Just An Admirer of Styles' Style

Cyrus was just answering a question during which she alluded she does find Styles attractive but not that doesn’t mean anything will happen. There’s also the glaring issue that it was just reported that Harry Styles is dating Olivia Munn, which had been happening since at least December of last year. Why would Styles be interested in dating Miley if he was already seeing another person? Sounds like this “insider” is just as fake as this story.