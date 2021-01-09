Miley Cyrus And Harry Styles 'Hot New Couple'

Let’s face it, almost every girl in the world would want to date Harry Styles. But is the singer currently developing a romance with Miley Cyrus? A tabloid asserts the pop stars could be Hollywood’s next hottest couple. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to Woman’s Day, Miley Cyrus made a not so subtle play towards Harry Styles during a recent interview, and now sources are claiming the former One Direction member is interested. An insider claims Styles “heard about the interview and it certainly piqued his curiosity.” The tipster adds, “Harry and Miley go way back and have a lot of mutual friends so them dating is not out of the question.”
He usually likes women who are a little more subdued than wild Miley, but Harry jokes he’ll try anything once.
As we stated, there isn’t a teenage girl who doesn’t swoon over Harry Styles. But to assume because one celebrity compliments him, they’re going to date is a bit ridiculous. A few weeks ago, Cyrus was asked by the British radio show, Heat, to choose between Justin Bieber or Harry Styles. Cyrus responded:
Harry, that’s easy. Justin Bieber, I’ve known way too long, and it’s like a family. Harry Styles! He’s looking really good. Really good, I’m into the fishnets. We have very similar tastes. Think sharing a closet, sharing a life together? it just makes sense.
When asked by the host if she wanted they’re “help to make it happen,” Cyrus playfully added:
Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days.
Cyrus was just answering a question during which she alluded she does find Styles attractive but not that doesn’t mean anything will happen. There’s also the glaring issue that it was just reported that Harry Styles is dating Olivia Munn, which had been happening since at least December of last year. Why would Styles be interested in dating Miley if he was already seeing another person? Sounds like this “insider” is just as fake as this story.
Additionally, Woman's Day isn’t the most trustworthy source since it was incorrect about Cyrus’s personal life. For example, five months ago, the magazine alleged Cody Simpson cheated on Cyrus when they were together. Months later, the outlet claimed Cyrus was using her breakup with Simpson for publicity. Gossip Cop corrected these stories when they came out. Simply put, the tabloids can’t be when it comes to celebrities’ love lives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
