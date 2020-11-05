Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson's Secretly Engaged?

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are no longer an item, but were they engaged last year? One tabloid claimed they were. At the time, Gossip Cop looked into the story. Here’s what we uncovered.
In 2019, NW claimed Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus were engaged. The tabloid dubbed the former couple “smitten kittens" while an insider disclosed, “obviously it was an extremely rash move, even by Miley's standards, and there's a lot of eye-rolling going on among their friends — many of whom doubted they'll actually make it to the altar.”
The insider further disclosed Cyrus and Simpson “seemed dead serious” about following through with this supposed engagement. The source then revealed the way Simpson proposed to the pop singer, adding the two shared a meal before Simpson “got down on one knee.” The tabloid alleged the “Wrecking Ball” singer was spotted wearing one of Simpson's rings that's engraved with his initials, which the magazine asserted served as a placeholder as the couple designed their own rings.
"She found the whole process of getting engaged pretty thrilling and loves to shock and surprise people," the source disclosed. The insider purported "Miley convinced herself that she needs one step ahead of Liam and said moving on in a formal way is the only way forward for her,” the source mentioned.
Gossip Cop corrected the phony story when it came out. Now, a year later, the story is still obviously false. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were never engaged. The two split a few months ago, so if the two were engaged, it would have been a lot messier. The “Midnight Sky” explained why the two called their relationship off.
But right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.
Additionally, Cyrus recently revealed that she isn’t thinking about getting married again anytime soon. Following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and her breakups from Simpson and Kaitlynn Carter, the pop star is focusing on herself at the moment.
Also, Gossip Cop has exposed several bogus reports from NW about Miley Cyrus and her personal life in the past. Last year, the same tabloid alleged Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were getting married. The magazine also asserted Cyrus was begging Hemsworth to take her back. Gossip Cop busted these phony narratives as it was obvious the singer moved on from both relationships and isn't looking to reconcile.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.