Mila Kunis Worried About Demi Moore Spilling Ashton Kutcher's Secrets On Her 'Erotic Podcast'?

Demi Moore's Podcast Is Erotic ... And Fictional

We have a better hypothesis as to why Kunis never shows her “deeply insecure” side when it comes to Moore — it doesn’t exist. There’s more to say about the three’s relationships with one another, but let’s clear up this “erotic podcast” plot. Mila Kunis has literally nothing to be worried about. The podcast is scripted and based on the life and experiences of Shana Feste, who’s directing the audio production. Moore is lending her acting talents and sultry voice, but not her personal life. That's always been clear, so this story is built on misleading claims from the get-go.