Mila Kunis Won’t Let Ashton Kutcher Go To Space With Richard Branson, Here’s Why

Ashton Kutcher laughing with Mila Kunis at a red carpet event
(Getty Images)

The space race between billionaires has disrupted one of Hollywood’s favorite marriages. Mila Kunis will not allow Ashton Kutcher to go to infinity and beyond with Richard Branson. Gossip Cop has the story.

Venture Capitalist Punk

It’s easy to think of Ashton Kutcher as the guy from Punk’d and Dude Where’s My Car, but he’s also been a venture capitalist for years. and an extremely successful one at that. Kunis has confirmed that Kutcher got in on the ground floor of Airbnb, Uber, and Bitcoin. With all this investment money rolling in, we aren’t surprised that Kutcher would cross paths with Virgin founder Richard Branson.

With ludicrous amounts of money come ludicrous opportunities, including the chance to fly into space on a rocketship. Kutcher had booked a ticket for himself on Virgin Galactic, but he won’t be breaking orbit any time soon. Kutcher explained to Cheddar that Kunis told him it would not be a wise idea, considering they have young children at home.

Kutcher added that “at some point, I’m going to space.” Virgin Galactic is planning to open space flights up to paid passengers in 2022, after a few more test flights. Kutcher would have been on a test flight, but now he’ll just have to wait until it opens up to the public. And maybe for his kids to get a little older.

Not The Only One

Kutcher is just one of the hundreds that purchased a $250K ticket to visit space on Virgin Galactic. The list includes the likes of Russell Brand, Katy Perry, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt. If those couples sound dated, it’s because most of these tickets were sold between 2010-2014, a lifetime ago in celebrity couples. Space tourism could be a booming industry in the next couple of years, so you should expect loads of celebrities to suit up for the stars.

All Good For Kunis?

Kunis naturally doesn’t want her husband to head to space on a test flight, which is kind of a sign that the marriage is going well. Tabloids target these That 70s Show stars all the time. Life & Style claimed they would split up last year over vague trust issues, while OK! Said they were living separate lives. Canceling a trip to space so he can stay at home confirms that their lives are still very much together. Gossip Cop looks forward to watching Kutcher pull pranks on astronauts, for he sounds determined to once the kids get older.

