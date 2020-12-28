Top Mila Kunis Story Of 2020: Panicking Over Demi Moore Revealing Ashton Kutcher's Secrets On 'Erotic Podcast'

Mila Kunis had a low-key year, with only a single new film release and non-Family Guy television appearance. However, her star power doesn't seem to have diminished whatsoever, meaning she was roped into as much tabloid gossip as ever. One of those stories stood out far more than the rest, and it pits Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, against his ex-wife, Demi Moore.
According to the rumor, Kunis was on edge after learning that Moore would be helming an "erotic podcast" that could possibly include sordid details about Kutcher. The tabloid said that after Moore embarrassed her former husband and his new wife with her deeply personal memoir, she was poised to humiliate them again by revealing sordid details about Kutcher's sex life. Kunis, meanwhile, "has reached her breaking point over Demi Moore's plans to spill all her sex secrets on her new erotic podcast," the outlet argued.
"It's just too much but there's nothing they can do about it," the snitch told the magazine. "Mila never shows it, but she's always been deeply insecure about Demi and this is her idea of a nightmare."
The biggest problem with the inflammatory piece of gossip was the simple fact that Moore's podcast was closer to a radio drama than a memoir — it was loosely based on another woman's personal life and would just be read by Moore. There was never any risk or even remote possibility of any Ashton Kutcher drama appearing on the show.
Instead of raging down the imaginary war path like in the tabloid's tale, Mila Kunis has actually kept totally quiet. Both before and after this story emerged, the Black Swan actress has stayed far away from the spotlight, only occasionally appearing on a late night show or in one of her husband's social media posts. The couple's been beyond low-key this year, and it doesn't take an exclusive "insider" to see that there was no truth to the narrative. It was just so wrong and inflammatory that we have to call it the story of the year for Kunis.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
