Top Mila Kunis Story Of 2020: Panicking Over Demi Moore Revealing Ashton Kutcher's Secrets On 'Erotic Podcast'

Instead of raging down the imaginary war path like in the tabloid's tale, Mila Kunis has actually kept totally quiet. Both before and after this story emerged, the Black Swan actress has stayed far away from the spotlight, only occasionally appearing on a late night show or in one of her husband's social media posts. The couple's been beyond low-key this year, and it doesn't take an exclusive "insider" to see that there was no truth to the narrative. It was just so wrong and inflammatory that we have to call it the story of the year for Kunis.