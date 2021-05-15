Mila Kunis Hiding ‘Baby Bump,’ Pregnant With Baby #3?

Are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher having another kid? The famous parents already have two kids, but one tabloid claimed back in August that Kunis was pregnant with their third. Gossip Cop is going back to investigate the story.

Mila Kunis Seen Out With A Bump?

Women’s Day reported that Kunis was seen out and about Los Angeles with masks and a baby bump. The rag noted the couple has gone through a “challenging time” in lockdown and that the third baby would fix it. “A baby will put all that behind them,” an insider said, conveniently leaving out what exactly “all that” means. “Mila’s wanted one for over a year now. It looks like she’s finally convinced Ashton, who should be saying yes to everything she wants after what he’s put her through,” the source explained. The outlet ended the article by speculating that their so-called marital troubles have to do with “Kutcher’s loyalty” to That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who is currently facing rape charges.

Two Or Three For Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis?

Is there any truth to the rumors? Gossip Cop says no. The column was first published over nine months ago and no baby has arrived. The “bump” Kunis is sporting in the accompanying photo is probably, if anything, a bit of COVID weight, something a majority of Americans dealt with through the quarantine as their bodies got them through a pandemic.

The famous couple had previously mocked tabloids for getting the story wrong. Gossip Cop has busted numerous stories about the two. Kunis’ health is often up for debate in these magazines with stories alleging that the actress was wasting away as her marriage failed or that she was “too stressed to eat” due to fighting with Kutcher. In June 2020, Heat claimed that the couple was trying to restart their marriage in Santa Barbara after Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, released her memoir.

Mila Kunis Is Happy With Two

As for whether or not Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will ever have a third child, the Bad Moms star told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that she and her husband were fine with two kids. “We’re solid. It’s perfect. I have two really healthy, really wonderful kids. Why test my luck?” she said. In the same interview, the star admitted three might be overwhelming.

“One [parent’s] got one and the other [parent] got one and it’s okay. When it becomes three is when you’re playing offense. I don’t know what you do at that point. You’re scrambling trying to keep them all in line. We feel like we’re being suffocated by plastic with toys and diapers and things. It’s crazy,” she laughed. The couple seems to be fine as they are.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks

Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?

Michael Strahan Worries Fans With Recent Instagram Photo

Steph Curry’s Son Looks Just Like Steph Curry