Truth About Mila Kunis Suffering Health Issues Amid Marriage Problems With Ashton Kutcher

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

There’s nothing supermarket tabloids love more than inventing stories about marriage drama between star couples like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The gossip industry is constantly crying ‘divorce’ between the That 70’s Show stars, often with a claim about Kunis suffering health problems mixed in for flavor. Here are a few recent tabloid stories that Gossip Cop has debunked about the actress supposedly struggling with her health due to marital strife with Kutcher.

In May 2019, Star ran a story claiming Kunis was “wasting away” as her marriage crumbled. These problems had supposedly been triggered by the recent announcement that Demi Moore would be writing a tell-all which would include explosive new details about her eight-year marriage to Kutcher. “Mila’s been obsessing over what Demi might divulge,” a so-called “source” told the publication. Gossip Cop reached out to Kunis’ rep for comment, who assured us the story was not true. The actress was not losing weight or facing marriage problems.

The following July, the National Enquirer alleged that Kunis was “too stressed to eat” amid her supposed marriage drama, and had friends worried that she was losing a dangerous amount of weight. Another suspicious “source” claimed “she looks like she could blow away in a gust of wind,” also attributing the apparent stress to Moore’s memoir. An unidentified “health expert,” whatever that means, suggested that Kunis was risking “dangerous heart failure” if she continued on this path.

Kunis’ spokesperson once again dismissed this story as untrue for Gossip Cop. Additionally, Kunis and Kutcher had taken to Instagram the month prior to laugh off a cover story from In Touch claiming that their marriage was “over.” It’s clear that looming release of Moore’s book had not caused any drama between the actors.

The rumors went on after Moore finally released the tell-all in September, which revealed that Kutcher had multiple affairs during their marriage. This January, NW wrote that Kunis was going “off the rails” for fear that Kutcher was cheating on her as well. “She’s become very isolated an lacks energy,” said another questionable tipster. “Everyone is freaking out.” Kutcher, meanwhile, was reportedly “blind” to his wife’s health problems, treating “everything as a joke.”

Gossip Cop quickly debunked this phony claim by pointing out that the couple had been spotted multiple times out and about together and with their kids. They looked perfectly happy to be together every time. A source also assured us off the record that the story was nonsense. Whether it’s Demi Moore’s memoir or something else, these tabloids clearly have no insight into Kunis and Kutcher’s relationship.