Mila Kunis Constantly Fighting With Ashton Kutcher Over Money?

Are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher on the verge of a breakup? One outlet says the two are imploding over money. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Fighting Over Money’

According to In Touch, Kutcher and Kunis are arguing over their finances. Kunis recently did an interview where said she advised her husband not to invest in many high-profile companies like Uber and Bitcoin. Kutcher also invested in WeWork, a billion-dollar company that’s collapsed in recent years.

A source says, “That deal has caused a lot of tension in their marriage.” Kutcher reportedly refuses to admit that the investment was a mistake, and a source says his stubbornness has “led to many fights between him and Mila.” Despite their net worth climbing into the hundreds of millions, Kunis is still apparently worried about money. An insider says, “The more she questions him, the tenser things get.”

Where Does This Come From?

This is a sneaky story because it builds its claims on the truth. Kunis recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she discussed the many successful companies Kutcher has invested in. They got in on the ground floor of Uber, Airbnb, and Bitcoin. Good for them.

Kunis says, “I’ve never been happier to be wrong.” She takes a lot of pride in her husband’s successful investments. It’s also true that Kutcher invested in the disastrous WeWork, but it’s not like he was the only one. WeWork was at one point valued at $47 billion, so Kutcher’s plan to invest early could have been a sound one.

In Touch took Kunis’ joyful words out of context and combined them with an unrelated investment to create a story of conflict. Mila Kunis is clearly delighted to be married to Ashton Kutcher, so this story is completely false.

Silly Tabloid At It Again

Back in 2019, this tabloid ran a cover story about Kutcher and Kunis getting divorced. The coupler put a video of themselves reading said cover on Instagram. This funny video is an embarrassment for the tabloid, and they really should’ve learned to back off afterward.

https://www.instagram.com/p/By6emLYHMdA/

This is the same tabloid that said Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis needed to go to therapy to save the marriage. The marriage was never in such dire straits. Gossip Cop also debunked In Touch’s stories about other couples fighting over money, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Julia Roberts and Danny Moder. This is just a trope that the outlet should stop relying on so often.

