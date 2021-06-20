Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher’s Marriage In Trouble Over ‘Trust Issues’?

The tabloids love to hound Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Last year, one outlet claimed that the couple was dealing with trust issues and marriage problems on top of parenting in quarantine. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where the couple stands today.

Did The Couple Break Up Over Quarantine?

This time last year, Life & Style reported there was trouble in paradise for the former co-stars turned couple. “Mila continues to have insecurities when it comes to Ashton,” an unnamed source said, referencing the time Kutcher was photographed in 2015 leaving a massage parlor. “Ashton is no angel, everyone knows that,” the source added.

The couple’s recently for-sale LA home also spurred suspicion with the outlet, which reported that the two were in trouble and that “big changes” were coming. Of course, those ideas were never extrapolated upon, but the publication did bring up the 2011 rumors that Kutcher was cheating on then-wife Demi Moore.

What’s Going On With The Couple?

The only truth to this story was that the couple did put their house on the market, but it was in order to move into another one they built and designed themselves. In fact, during COVID, we saw quite a bit of their new abode when Kunis was promoting her film Four Good Days from home. During a Live! with Kelly and Ryan appearance, Kunis mentioned how she and Kutcher designed the wood embellished house around an “obnoxious” chandelier. Anyone who decorates with a partner knows you have to get along with someone to agree on floor samples and fabric swatches.

The massage parlor and cheating allegations being brought up again by the publication were clearly desperate attempts to give the weak story some clout. Gossip Cop pointed out last year that Kutcher did get a massage in 2015, but it was a boring run-of-the-mill massage. It’s also worth noting the cheating allegations at the end of his marriage to Moore were never proven.

Spreading Lies Ever Since

Since this story was published Life & Style and its affiliated outlets have continued to print lies about the couple. In May, In Touch accused the couple of fighting over money. Apparently, Kunis had had enough of her husband investing in high-profile companies like Uber, Bitcoin, and now-bankrupt WeWork. “That deal has caused a lot of tension in their marriage,” a once-again unnamed insider spilled.

OK! reported in January that the couple was not only doing great but wanted a third kid, either naturally or through IVF. “She was happy with two. But lately, she’s been feeling that one more would be something she can handle, and since she knows Ashton’s a wonderful father who gives 110 percent, she’s agreed to go for it,” a secret source said. Unfortunately, those stories were completely false and Gossip Cop busted them.

