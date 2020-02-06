Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Miserable Together At Sundance Film Festival?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Were Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher miserable being together at the Sundance Film Festival? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. But Gossip Cop can debunk the rumor – it’s totally false.

When Kutcher joined his wife on the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival last week for the premiere of her new movie, Four Good Days, the star couple probably expected to enjoy a night out together without too much media scrutiny. But then comes along Star, over-analyzing and misunderstanding things as always. The tabloid claims the two had a “miserable date night” based on the testimony of one “onlooker” whose identity and trustworthiness isn’t clear.

The questionable source believes that Kunis “didn’t want to pose for photos with Ashton,” and decided she was “acting like she didn’t want to be there.” The tabloid doesn’t offer any evidence for these claims other than the suspicious tipster, but instead doubles down on the theory that Kunis and Kutcher’s marriage is in bad shape. The couple “hit a rough patch in September when [Kutcher’s] ex-wife, Demi Moore, released an explosive memoir about their failed marriage,” writes the article’s rather overeager author, adding that “it looks like [they] haven’t exactly patched things up.”

Gossip Cop investigated the claims made in this story and found them to be pure fiction. We spoke with a rep for the actress – not some mysterious “onlooker.” The actress’s spokesperson assures us the magazine’s story is “not true at all” and the couple’s marriage isn’t in jeopardy. The notion otherwise is completely baseless. People magazine, meanwhile, had a very different perspective than Star on Kunis and Kutcher’s night out together. The far more reputable magazine noted that the two were spotted holding hands throughout the actress’s movie and noted they were “making the most of some child-free time” at the festival.

It should also be noted that both Gossip Cop and People magazine have repeatedly addressed the rumors that Moore’s tell-all was causing problems for the stars. In October 2019, the magazine quoted a source close to the couple stating that Kunis and Kutcher are “very much in love” and “have a strong and committed relationship.” They added that the salacious book “didn’t do anything to shake their strong bond.”

Moore’s tell-all has created seemingly unending material for the tabloid world. Gossip Cop busted multiple stories throughout 2019 alleging that Kunis and Kutcher were struggling as a result of the book. We were assured multiple times by Kunis’ spokesperson that all of the rumors were completely false. While it’s unclear how much longer the tabloids will continue to milk these made-up stories for all they’re worth, one thing is certain: Gossip Cop will keep debunking them.