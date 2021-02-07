Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Marriage In Crisis? What We Know

Mila & Ashton Changed Their Mind About Getting Divorced?

Around the same time, OK! declared Kunis and Kucther called off their divorce. But, once again, the pair never announced their intention to split. Still, the tabloid maintained people close to the spouses feared the end was near and Kunis “told friends that things got so bad, she was thinking about leaving Ashton.” An insider added the Bad Moms actress was “frustrated with him for being so focused on his career and not helping out enough with their kids. The stress really got to Mila. She was very close to walking out on Ashton.” The source explained the couple worked out their “issues” it alleged Kutcher “planned on buying his wife a new wedding ring to commemorate their new commitment to each other.” Gossip Cop didn’t buy the phony report one bit. If the other rumors about the pair breaking up weren’t true, why would this one be correct? And why wasn’t the “divorce” reported by other mainstream outlets?