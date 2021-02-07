Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Marriage In Crisis? What We Know

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s love story is quite swoon-worthy. The pair worked together on That 70’s Show before blossoming into their respective careers. Years later, the entertainers reunited and began a romantic relationship, which led to children and marriage. But, the tabloids don’t believe in “happy ever after.” The spouses’ romance has been scrutinized by outlets often. Gossip Cop gathered a few stories about Kunis and Kutcher’s relationship we investigated.
In 2018, New Idea maintained Ashton Kucther was furious that Mila Kunis was getting too close to her co-star, Justin Theroux. Theroux, who starred alongside the actress in the comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me, posed with Kunis at the movie's premiers. But according to the tabloid, Kucther wasn’t fond of his wife being so close to Theroux. A source told the magazine this led to Kunis and Kutcher got into a heated argument, and the actor stormed out of the film’s afterparty. “After Ashton went off in a huff, Mila was once again seen getting close to her handsome co-star,” the tabloid tattled. Gossip Cop clarified the narrative. Kunis explained Kutcher had a cold which is why he wasn't on the red carpet, but he did stay for the afterparty.
The following year, Woman’s Day claimed Kutcher and Kunis’ marriage was in trouble amid the actor testifying in a murder trial. Kutcher testified against accused killer Michael Gargiulo, known as the "Hollywood Ripper," who stabbed two young women to death in Los Angeles. However, the tabloid alleged the actor became stressed over the ordeal and lashed out at Kunis. “Mila was always upbeat and positive as always, but Ashton's been a nightmare. He's short-tempered with her and the kids, and she's had enough of it,” a source revealed. Of course, the magazine had no real evidence to support this claim. Gossip Cop also checked with a rep for Kunis who confirmed the inaccuracy of the report.
Then, there are times the tabloids often like to switch narratives and backtrack their bogus claims. About seven months ago, Heat alleged Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were getting a “fresh start” in Santa Barabara. But, what did the couple need a “fresh start” from? According to the magazine, the pair had a “hard time” following the release of Kutcher’s ex-wife’s, Demi Moore, memoir. Kutcher and Kunis did put their home in L.A. on the market but it wasn’t because of marital problems. The two built a house nearby, which is why they decided to move.
Around the same time, OK! declared Kunis and Kucther called off their divorce. But, once again, the pair never announced their intention to split. Still, the tabloid maintained people close to the spouses feared the end was near and Kunis “told friends that things got so bad, she was thinking about leaving Ashton.” An insider added the Bad Moms actress was “frustrated with him for being so focused on his career and not helping out enough with their kids. The stress really got to Mila. She was very close to walking out on Ashton.” The source explained the couple worked out their “issues” it alleged Kutcher “planned on buying his wife a new wedding ring to commemorate their new commitment to each other.” Gossip Cop didn’t buy the phony report one bit. If the other rumors about the pair breaking up weren’t true, why would this one be correct? And why wasn’t the “divorce” reported by other mainstream outlets?
We get the tabloids don’t like to see celebrities happy, but to assert there are issues in someone’s marriage is just plain wrong.
