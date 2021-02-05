Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, John Travolta And The Other Super Bowl Commercial Stars We're Looking Forward To

It’s a tradition almost as old as the game itself for companies to splurge on over-the-top, outrageous commercials during the Super Bowl. This year is no different and superstars like John Cena, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Matthew McConaughey and more are teaming up with huge brands on new ads. Teasers for the commercials have been dropping, so we compiled a list of top commercials that we can’t wait to see.
A new ad for Doritos 3D Crunch teases at the appearance of “Flat” Matthew McConaughey. The famed Texas actor’s new look has him in a dimension he’s never entered before: the second dimension. This is one of those commercials that lies right on the line between creepy and funny.
Post Malone appears in an Avengers-style commercial by Bud Light. The beer company showcases its commercial stars of old as “Bud Light Legends.” There’s plenty of old faces, along with Malone, who’s one of the hottest stars of his generation. Sunday's game will also be one of the rare times Bud Light's sister-brand Budweiser won't be advertising, as they've handed over their budget to the ad council to promote getting the Covid vaccine.
Mountain Dew has come out with a new flavor of Dew, Major Melon, and of course, the company had to bring in the big guns to show off the newest addition. Wrestling legend John Cena not only kicked off Major Melon’s status as the new flavor on the block, but he also announced a contest, with the first prize being $1 million. All contestants have to do is count the number of bottles of the new flavor for a chance to win. Sounds utterly doable.
Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey dusted off their Wayne’s World characters, Wayne and Garth respectively, for a new commercial touting Uber Eats. The commercial, which for “legal reasons” does not directly mention the Super Bowl by name, contains several nostalgia-inducing catchphrases that are sure to excite old fans of the show.
A host of football legends make an appearance for a Frito-Lay commercial. Marshawn Lynch plays the narrator who tells the tale, Twas The Night Before Super Bowl. Peyton and Eli Manning also star in the chip ad, along with several other football heavyweights.
Scotts Lawn and Miracle-Gro teamed up for a celebrity-packed ad that features Martha Stewart, The Office star Leslie Baker, as well as an appearance by John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu. The father-daughter duo unite in the commercial to film a Tik Tok, and it’s obvious that Travolta still has some of his Saturday Night Fever moves down pat.
This year, Cheetos combined one of America’s favorite couples, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, with the sweet, nostalgic sounds of 90’s hitmaker Shaggy. In a parody of the singer’s song, “It Wasn’t Me,” Kutcher accuses his wife of stealing his Cheetos. Kunis, who’s clearly the culprit, resorted to using Shaggy’s method of avoiding trouble by claiming it wasn’t her, despite all the ways Kutcher had caught her.
With so many star studded commercials, we're finding it hard to wait until game day to see how each one is received.
