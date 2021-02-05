Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, John Travolta And The Other Super Bowl Commercial Stars We're Looking Forward To

John Cena Reps New Mountain Dew Flavor

Mountain Dew has come out with a new flavor of Dew, Major Melon, and of course, the company had to bring in the big guns to show off the newest addition. Wrestling legend John Cena not only kicked off Major Melon’s status as the new flavor on the block, but he also announced a contest, with the first prize being $1 million. All contestants have to do is count the number of bottles of the new flavor for a chance to win. Sounds utterly doable.