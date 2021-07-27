Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Have Lower Standards For Personal Hygiene, Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

Bathing optional? That seems to be the style over at Mila Kunis’ and Ashton Kutcher’s household. The two revealed their unconventional bathing routine while on Dax Shepard’s podcast, The Armchair Expert where the topic briefly turned to hygiene.

At Least They’re Saving Money On Soap!

“When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Kunis shared on the program, hosted by Shepard and his co-host, Monica Padman, “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns ever.”

The conversation turned to baths when Shepard told Padman that using soap every day rids the body of natural oils. The star couple also agreed with Shepard, sharing that they only wash when needed.

Padman was shocked at this news and asked where Kunis picked up the routine. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” the That ‘70s Show actress admitted. Kunis also spent the first seven years of her life living in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher added, referring to his kids Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. It may be a little bit TMI but Kutcher also revealed that he washes his “armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever,” along with a rinse after workouts. Kunis on the other opts to wash her face twice a day and encourages her kids to do the same.

A Revealing Podcast

Even Shepard himself caused some controversy on his own podcast as well! In the same episode, the actor revealed to his guests that he was in fact on testosterone supplements which did not get Kutcher’s and Kunis’ approval. Though Shepard assured them he was being safe, the two did not seem fully convinced. Well, agree to disagree, if there’s one thing the trio all agree upon it seems to be lax hygiene.

