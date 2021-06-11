Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Going Through ‘$315 Million’ Divorce?

Gossip Cop

 by Brianna Morton
Just about every month, there seem to be rumors about Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s marriage. This time last year, one tabloid claimed that the couple of almost ten years was headed towards a $315 million divorce. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where the couple stands today. 

Divorce Over Their Dream Home

This time last year, Woman’s Day alleged Kutcher and Kunis were kaput after the spouses put their Los Angeles home on the market. The two planned to stay in a rental home with their two children while they built their dream house, but that construction project caused a lot of tension in the relationship, according to the publication. 

“The mega-compound they’re building is costing an absolute fortune and it’s causing a lot of arguments. It just shows how desperate they are to be selling the Coldwater place right now because Mila loves that house,” an unnamed secret source spilled to the outlet. “For someone who’s so canny with his cash, it just doesn’t make any sense to be selling any property in LA right now.” With the amount of money and time, they were spending on the house, the couple’s experience went from “dream home” to “nightmare” pretty quickly. 

The Truth Behind The House

The insider gambled on whether the couple would still be together or not once the process was over. “Bets are on they’ll never get to move in before they call it quits,” they said. Well, the joke is on them. Kunis and Kutcher finished and moved into their dream home, a sustainable farmhouse in Los Angeles, complete with an entertainment barn. The couple also appeared together in a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, so it’s safe to say a “$315 million divorce” is not in the cards anytime soon for the couple. 

As Gossip Cop pointed out last year, the couple has often joked about the paparazzi’s attention on them. Unfazed by the gossip, Kutcher shared a video of the pair on his Instagram page a few years ago mocking a tabloid report that the two were splitting up. A few months later, Woman’s Day seemed to forget all about this report and claimed in another story that the couple was having a third child.

Amid rumors the two had a “rough quarantine” (who didn’t?), the tabloid tried to seal the idea the third kid would have their marriage. In reality, Kunis was seen in public with a slight bulge – not a baby, just an unflattering photo. The tabloids will go to any lengths to come up with a story about the two.

