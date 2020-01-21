Mila Kunis Having Breakdown Over Fears Ashton Kutcher Is Cheating?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Mila Kunis is having a breakdown because she fears Ashton Kutcher is cheating on her? That’s the bogus claim in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk the baseless story.

An alleged insider tells NW, “Mila’s going slowly off the rails and Ashton being completely oblivious to it is making it worse. She’s become very isolated and lacks energy – everyone is freaking out.” The supposed source further contends that the actress has been rapidly losing weight, adding, “To be blunt, she looks ill. And there’s only so much you can put down to exhaustion.”

The suspicious tipster goes on to say that Kutcher is “absolutely blind” when it comes to Kunis’ supposed health issues. “Ashton treats everything as a joke. That’s his defense mechanism, and after years of it, Mila feels like it’s not always easy to have a real conversation with him.”

Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, revealed in her recent memoir that the actor had affairs during their six-year marriage. The “insider” maintains that Kunis suspects he’s now cheating on her. “When she’s low like this, all those insecurities come to the surface. She’s been grilling him when they’re apart and even started looking over his shoulder at his texts – which is driving Ashton away even more.”

The magazine has zero proof to back up any of its claims. All real evidence points to a loving couple and devoted parents. On Monday, Kunis and Kutcher were spotted taking their two kids to a dance class in Los Angeles. The spouses were also seen smiling during an outing with their children last month. Earlier in December, Kunis and Kutcher took their kids to get haircuts. These are just examples of some of the couple’s most recent outings and the ones that were captured by photographers. The actress also looks perfectly happy and healthy.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who tells us the tabloid’s story is nonsense. That’s hardly surprising considering NW has pushed similar narratives in the past. In December 2018, the outlet claimed Kunis was having health issues as a result of alleged marriage problems. The premise wasn’t true then and it’s no more accurate now.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop busted the magazine in March 2018 for wrongly reporting Kunis and Kutcher were expecting a third baby. The spouses have two kids and both have since said they’re happy with one boy and one girl. For better or worse, the tabloid has zero insight into the couple’s marriage.