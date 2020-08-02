Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Marriage In Trouble After She Is Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On?

About seven months ago, a tabloid claimed Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s marriage was in trouble because Kunis was seen without her wedding ring. Gossip Cop held off on investigating the story when it came out. Now, we can set the record straight on the matter.
In December 2019, Woman’s Day claimed Kunis and Kutcher were dealing with “tension” in their marriage. The pair had already been plagued with bogus tabloid rumors they were splitting up, particularly of the negative attention they’ve endured due to Demi Moore’s, Kutcher's ex-wife, tell-all memoir. The magazine asserted Moore’s book had caused “friction” between Kutcher and Kunis. Even though the couple didn't publicly speak about Moore's book, the outlet contended Kunis did little to dispel these salacious allegations after she was spotted out without her wedding ring.
A supposed source told the magazine Kunis was “hellbent on putting on a united front with Ashton.” Therefore, the so-called source claimed, for her to go to a known “paparazzi haunt” where it is almost guaranteed she’d be photographed without wearing her wedding ring was a “very strange move.” Regardless of what the publication tried to convey, Kutcher and Kunis are still together. Because of this, it's apparent the story was false.
We’re not sure why tabloids make inaccurate assumptions about celebrities splitting up just because one of them isn't wearing their wedding ring. Nonetheless, that’s hardly enough evidence to make such a bold accusation. Additionally, Kutcher and Kunis themselves have spoken out against the tabloids for making incorrect claims about their marriage. The pair took to Instagram to poke fun at the false rumors about their relationship.
Plus, this isn’t the first time Woman’s Day was wrong about Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Last month, we busted the unreliable tabloid for claiming Kunis and Kutcher were getting a $315 million divorce. The outlet alleged that amid the spouses building their “dream home” things took a turn for the worse. “The mega-compound they’re building is costing an absolute fortune and it’s causing a lot of arguments,” a supposed insider spilled to the publication. Gossip Cop investigated the story and determined it was false.
Two years ago, the magazine, NW, falsely claimed Kunis’ health was deteriorating due to her marriage problems. The phony story maintained Kunis’ “gaunt and sad” appearance was because of “jealously and trust” issues she was having with Kutcher. Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Kunis who told on us on the record the story was completely fabricated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.